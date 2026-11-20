Chicago will start closing streets near Millennium Park at 9 a.m. Friday and add security for its Christmas tree lighting ahead of a weekend of holiday events and a Bears home game.

Chicago is increasing police deployments citywide and closing streets ahead of a busy weekend that includes Friday’s 113th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Millennium Park and a home Bears game.

Chicago’s 113th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in Millennium Park, with entertainment starting at 5 p.m. Nearby street closures begin at 9 a.m., and the city plans extra security at Millennium Park and police deployments across Chicago. The tree lighting kicks off a busy weekend that includes Christkindlmarket, ZooLights, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and a Bears home game.

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Chicago is expecting a crowd for Friday night’s Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park, with extra security planned and nearby street closures starting at 9 a.m.Millennium Park opens at 3 p.m. Friday. Entertainment begins at 5 p.m., and the city’s 113th Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony officially kicks off at 6 p.m. This year’s tree comes from the Clark family of Campton, Illinois.

The family planted it after the death of a loved one and gave it to the city to mark the start of the holiday season. The city plans extra security at Millennium Park and police deployments citywide, though details on how many officers will be assigned to the tree lighting were unavailable. A few hours after last year’s tree lighting, two separate shootings in the Loop left a 14-year-old dead and several teens wounded.

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Some Chicagoans said they plan to be careful while celebrating this weekend. JoAnn and Sam Cutrara said they’ve attended the tree lighting for years and don’t worry about the crowds. Office of Emergency Management Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza opens at 11 a.m. Friday. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks to follow.

The weekend also includes ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo and a Bears game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.