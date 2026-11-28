Chicago Blackhawks edge New York Rangers 2-1
The Blackhawks scored on the power play for the eighth straight game, going 2 for 2 with the advantage against the Rangers, who entered with the NHL's best penalty-killing percentage.
Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals in the first period, Spencer Knight made 30 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks held off the New York Rangers 2-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Mika Zibanejad connected on the power play for the Rangers, who lost their third straight despite outshooting Chicago 31-10 overall and 13-1 in the third period. J.T. Miller set up the score for his 500th career assist. Mangiapane's goals were his first this season in 13 games; he missed eight contests in October with a lower-body injury.
Oliver Moore assisted on both, and Dylan Garand stopped eight shots. The Blackhawks scored on the power play for the eighth straight game, going 2 for 2 with the advantage against the Rangers, who entered with the NHL's best penalty-killing percentage. During their power-play streak, the Blackhawks are 13 for 22 with the advantage.with a lower-body injury.
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