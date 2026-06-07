Chicago Bike Safety Advocate Riley O'Neil Killed in Crash

Riley O'Neil, a Chicago Department of Transportation employee who advocated for bike safety, has been killed in a crash while cycling in the city.

Those who knew Riley O'Neil have been left devastated by his death. They say he worked tirelessly to make riding bicycles in the city safer for everyone.

His friends held a vigil near where tokens of love and admiration are growing on Saturday, just one day after the City of Chicago worker, who advocated for bike safety,The crash that claimed O'Neil's life happened around 3 p.m. Friday as he cycled down Halsted Street in the bike lane. Witnesses told police that as the 35-year-old Chicago Department of Transportation employee neared 32nd Street, the driver of a parked vehicle opened his car, causing O'Neil to lose control and fall into a lane of traffic, where he was struck by a passing semi, which was traveling behind him.

Police cited the car's driver for violating Chicago Municipal Code for not safely opening his car door along with parking in a prohibited area, driving on a suspended license, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Tributes to O'Neil poured in on social media. In a lengthy post, 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said, in part, that he was "by all accounts a great public servant who was passionate about bike accessibility.

" A spokesperson for CDOT added, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague, Riley. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

" Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also issued a statement, calling O'Neil "a valued colleague and dedicated advocate whose work touched communities across Chicago. " City officials say O'Neil was a member of the department's Complete Streets Team and previously led Chicago's Bike Parking Program.

Meanwhile, biking safety advocates say more needs to be done to make biking safe for city riders.

"We often ask for protected bike lanes. The benefit, they're being both a physical separation, and where we often see the need to be protected with the bike lane on the right of the car, not the left," said Nik Hunder with Bike Grid Now. The bike lane along Halsted, where the crash happened, is only marked by a white line and is not protected.

Advocates say O'Neil was at least the third person struck and killed by a driver while biking in Chicago this year. The biking community plans to hold a vigil on Monday, where they will not only advocate for safer conditions for bike riders but also remember their dear friend. All lanes reopen after death investigation shuts down I-290 in west suburbs; bomb squad respondsMan shot, killed in Melrose Park Amazon Fulfillment Center employee garage, officials say





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