FIFA has officially announced a U.S.-led bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup was accepted, and Chicago wants to serve as a host in the tournament

FIFA has officially announced a U.S.-led bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup was accepted, and Chicago wants to serve as a host in the tournamentCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: General view inside the stadium during the Premier League Summer Series match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

After FIFA formally announced its support for the United States’ joint bid for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, Chicago has thrown its hat in the ring to host games. Chicago, which did not host games during the 2026 Men’s World Cup over the summer, will aim to bring back the top women’s soccer tournament in the world for the second time ever, with Soldier Field the proposed host site for those games.

Also read FIFA picks U.S.-led bid as 2031 Women’s World Cup host

The Chicago Stars released a statement announcing that Laura Ricketts, the club’s principal owner, will serve as the chair of the city’s host committee for games in conjunction with the Chicago Sports Commission. The United States was one of four host countries selected for the 2031 tournament, with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica all hosting games according to FIFA.

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While Chicago did not host games in the last Men’s World Cup or in the 2003 Women’s World Cup, the city did host games when the Men’s World Cup was contested in the U.S. in 1994 and when the Women’s World Cup came to American shores in 1999. In addition, the 2031 Women’s World Cup will be the first to be expanded to 48 teams, according to FIFA. Chicago is far from alone among U.S. cities aiming to host games.

Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis , Nashville and New York are also among potential host sites for the tournament, according to CONCACAF.