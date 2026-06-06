Chicago Bears Who Should Be Feeling the Heat Following 2 Weeks of OTAs

The Chicago Bears finished off OTAs on Thursday. Here's a look at some players who are under pressure ahead of mandatory minicamp.

But before we turn the page to mandatory minicamp, let's take a look at the Bears players who should be feeling the heat most following OTAs.

Availability was a major issue for Gordon last year after he missed 14 games due to injury. And, so far this offseason, Gordon is off to an ominous start as he looks to rebound in 2026.

"We spoke last year and neither one of us were really happy with how it went, just from a perspective of being available to get to know each other," Johnson said. "I think he only played in three games when I look back at it, and so, you know, this spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction. " "We're still working through that," Johnson added.

"We're still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he's a good player when he's out there, but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room, and you can only develop that trust by being available.

"Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | David Banks-Imagn Images Stevenson is competing for a starting job after a season in which he was benched for Nahshon Wright, who is no longer with the team.

Stevenson'sThere's still a long way to go and we can't put too much stock in what takes place this early in the offseason, but Stevenson didn't appear to make any headway these last two weeks in his quest to show the Bears he should start opposite Jaylon Johnson. Luther Burden, Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walker and Kalif Raymond, it was crickets for Miller, who is fighting for a roster spot this year.

Miller was already facing an uphill climb to grab a significant role, but with a quiet showing at OTAs, the veteran is no better than WR6 and that puts him squarely on the roster bubble. There was a belief Benedet would be one of the top competitors in the left tackle competition, but we found out that might not be the case this past week.with the favorite for the left tacke job, Braxton Jones, and not Benedet, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune.

Instead, Hammond noted Benedet "largely worked at right tackle," which is already locked up by Darnell Wright. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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