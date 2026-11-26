Expert fantasy football analysis for the Chicago Bears versus Detroit Lions matchup in Week 12. Get lineup advice for Caleb Williams and key offensive players.

The Chicago Bears prepare to face the Detroit Lions in a Week 12 NFL contest that fantasy football experts predict will be a high-scoring affair. Both teams rank inside the top ten in rushing yards and points, while also placing within the top fifteen for passing yards. This offensive firepower suggests a shootout at Soldier Field with significant production expected from Bears players.

Offensive Matchup Dynamics

The Bears and Lions are setting up as a fantasy football dream matchup due to their statistical profiles. Analysts expect a large volume of points in what could be one of the most exciting contests of the season. The Bears' offense has shown consistent ability to move the ball on the ground and through the air. This dual threat makes their players highly valuable for fantasy managers.

Also read Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions: Who Wins and Why for Week 12

The Lions defense has struggled to contain opposing offenses this season. Their inability to stop the run and pass creates favorable conditions for Chicago's skill players. Managers should anticipate a game with multiple scoring drives and high individual player outputs.

Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift Analysis

Kyle Monangai saw only eight carries in his last game, totaling just 18 scoreless yards. He also recorded one target which he failed to catch. This limited workload might seem concerning, but it was likely a cautious approach by the coaching staff. Monangai was playing in his first game back and the team needed a quick turnaround for the next match.

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Experts expect Monangai's workload to increase significantly in Week 12. He may even receive more carries than D'Andre Swift. Swift is not expected to be punished for his fumble last week. However, the Bears might reduce his usage to favor Monangai. Monangai has been the more effective back when on the field this season.

Fantasy managers should temper their expectations regarding yardage. The Lions give up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Despite this tough matchup, the predicted shootout nature of the game offers ample scoring opportunities. Touchdowns will likely offset any lackluster yardage output for the Bears' running backs.

D'Andre Swift ranks as RB12 overall entering Week 12. This ranking places him on the RB2 map. He remains a weekly starter in all fantasy formats. The matchup is not ideal, but touchdown opportunities should be plentiful. Managers should not be too scared about facing the Lions defense with Swift in their lineup.

Luther Burden III and Caleb Williams Outlook

Luther Burden III has emerged as the Bears' best wide receiver this season. He has already surpassed his production from his rookie year. In terms of fantasy points, Burden ranks as WR15. This makes him a WR2 and a no-brainer starter each and every week.

The Lions are giving up the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. This weak spot in Detroit's secondary bodes well for Burden. There should be plenty of scoring chances for the wide receiver in the high-volume passing attack.

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Caleb Williams has not been great in his last two games. Despite this, he still ranks as QB12 overall in fantasy points per game. This week represents a fantastic get-right spot for the quarterback. The matchup against Detroit is highly favorable for fantasy QBs.

Only one team in the NFL gives up more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks than the Lions. A shootout between two potent offenses is expected. Williams also has rushing upside. The Lions allow the fourth-most rushing yards per contest to signal-callers. His legs add another dimension to his fantasy value.

Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze Notes

Colston Loveland's yardage production continues to be a disappointment. He struggled in last week's game, but he has been finding pay dirt more often. Loveland has scored three touchdowns in his last five games. This touchdown frequency makes him a valuable asset.

Loveland ranks as TE10 overall. He is TE13 in fantasy points per game. This makes him an every-week starter in 12-team leagues. The Bears-Lions contest has major shootout potential. Detroit is ceding the most fantasy points per contest to tight ends. Managers should definitely start Loveland this week.

Rome Odunze remains a key piece of the Bears' receiving corps. His performance will be influenced by the defensive scheme of the Lions. The high-scoring nature of the game should benefit all Bears offensive players. Fantasy managers are advised to start their Bears starters with confidence against this vulnerable Detroit defense.