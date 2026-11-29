Chicago Bears struggle with 20 giveaways and offensive line regression, jeopardizing their Super Bowl hopes despite a 9-2 record entering the postseason.

The Chicago Bears face a precarious path to the Super Bowl after exposing critical vulnerabilities during their Thanksgiving Day loss at Ford Field. The team, currently holding a 9-2 record, surrendered 20 turnovers this season, placing them on pace for 31 giveaways by the end of the regular year. This statistic highlights a severe regression from their status as the league leader in takeaways just one year ago, raising immediate concerns about their ability to survive the unforgiving NFL playoff format.

Turnover Crisis Derails Championship Ambitions

Historical data suggests that turning the ball over is incompatible with a championship run. Only two teams have won the Super Bowl with 31 or more turnovers since the year 2000: the 2015 Denver Broncos with 31 giveaways and the 2007 New York Giants with 34. The Bears are currently tied with the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots for the most giveaways in the league, a metric that typically correlates with playoff elimination.

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General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach must address this issue before the postseason begins. While half of these turnovers occurred in just two specific games, the margin for error in the playoffs is nonexistent. A single bad game with five or more turnovers could prematurely end their season in January, regardless of their regular season success.

Offensive Line Regression and Garrett Bradbury Struggles

A deeper look at the roster reveals that pass protection has regressed significantly, particularly due to the performance of center Garrett Bradbury. Despite the retirement of previous starter Teven Jenkins, the Bears signed Bradbury to stabilize the middle of the offensive line. However, Bradbury has been one of the worst starting centers in the NFL over the past five years, and his struggles have continued into 2026.

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Rookie Logan Jones, selected in the second round, appears ready to replace Bradbury but remains on the bench. The lack of improvement at center is particularly troubling when considering potential playoff matchups. If the Bears face Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams in the postseason, Bradbury's inability to handle interior pressure could expose quarterback Caleb Williams to relentless sacks and disrupted timing.

Defensive Pass Coverage Fails Against Elite Quarterbacks

On the defensive side, the Bears are giving up 224.4 passing yards per game, which ties for the 13th most in the NFL. This statistic is even more alarming when considering the quality of the opposing offenses they have faced. The defense has allowed high yardage totals against Carson Wentz and the Vikings, Geno Smith and the Jets, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and Tyler Shough and the Saints.

Facing weaker passing attacks has not been enough to limit yardage, which implies that elite quarterbacks will dismantle the Bears' secondary. Jordan Love and the Packers, as well as Jared Goff and the Lions, have already demonstrated the ability to exploit these weaknesses. Without a significant shift in defensive strategy, every playoff opponent will be able to move the ball through the air at will, forcing the Bears to play from behind.

Injury Report Threatens Key Contributors for Postseason

The Bears' championship hopes are further complicated by an injury list that mirrors the setbacks seen by the Detroit Lions in 2024. Tight end Colston Loveland is currently sidelined, though reports indicate he will not require the Injured Reserve list. With Loveland out, rookie Sam Roush has emerged as the team's tight end one, while Stephen Carlson serves as the second option.

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Defensive back Kyler Gordon has missed two consecutive games following an injury that caused him to skip the first five weeks of the season. Cornerback Coby Bryant may be lost for the entire year depending on his rehabilitation progress, and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo remains unhealthy. These absences strip the team of depth at critical positions, making the path to the Super Bowl even more arduous as the regular season concludes.