The Chicago Bears are holding off on placing Colston Loveland on injured reserve while the injured tight end gets a second opinion on his left knee, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The Chicago Bears are holding off on placing Colston Loveland on injured reserve while the injured tight end gets a second opinion on his left knee, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Should Loveland eventually land on IR, he would miss a minimum of four weeks. The soonest he could see the field would be in Week 17 against the Lions.. He was engaged in a block with Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske and got rolled up by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez at the end of the play.

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He hobbled off the field under his own power and paid a brief visit to the medical tent before leaving the game on a cart with a towel over his head. Vehicle with young child inside stolen from gas station in Harwood Heights, police sayThe Bears were already thin at tight end after Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury late in Chicago's Week 7 win against the Patriots.