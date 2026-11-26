One of the Bears' best offensive playmakers was carted off the field early on in the first quarter.

On a special Thanksgiving edition of Gameday Live, we all shared our go-to Thanksgiving Day dishes and what we're all thankful for. There was not much to give thanks for early on as the Chicago Bears played the Detroit Lions.

There was not much to give thanks for early on as the Chicago Bears played the Detroit Lions. Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland injuredHe left the game after a first-down running play by D'Andre Swift, where Loveland limped off the field. The Bears have already lost Cole Kmet for the season with a serious knee injury. An injury to Loveland would spell disaster for the Bears' offense, which depends heavily on its tight ends and multiple tight-end sets.

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It's unclear how serious Loveland's injury is. Players will often get a cart to the locker room instead of walking just because of the distance between the playing field and the locker room. One indicator is that Loveland was ruled out quickly at the start of the second quarter. That's a foreboding sign for Loveland's injury, usually meaning it's a serious injury.