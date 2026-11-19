An 18-year-old Ridgewood High School senior who had to give up playing football after suffering cardiac arrest got a surprise visit from two Chicago Bears players, along with a chance to see his favorite team in action.

The Chicago Bears surprised Ridgewood High School senior Nick Hunt in Norridge, who can't play football after cardiac arrest, with a Miami trip. An 18-year-old Ridgewood High School senior who had to give up playing football after suffering cardiac arrest got a surprise visit from twoNick Hunt, a lifelong Bears fan, was surrounded by his teammates as wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back D'Andre Swift arrived at the school to announce that Hunt and his parents will travel to Miami next month to watch the Bears take on the Dolphins.

In July of last year, while preparing for football season, Hunt was jogging with friends and teammates when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. His friends performed CPR before he was taken to Advocate Children's Hospital. Doctors discovered a heart rhythm condition and implanted a pacemaker. Although Hunt has fully recovered, he can no longer play football.

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"I didn't know what to do, if I should quit or if I should come back. But my coaches visited me in the hospital, so I said I gotta come back for the guys," Hunt said. Hunt returned to Ridgewood's football program, where he now helps coach his teammates from the sidelines. His perseverance has made him an inspiration to the team.

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After receiving a referral from Advocate, the team helped arrange the surprise, which included Hunt getting to toss a football around with Odunze and Swift.

"on a football team at the end of the day, weather you're on the sidelines, you're giving water, you're on the headsets, you're a part of a team," Odunze said. For Hunt's mother, Geanine, keeping the surprise a secret was difficult. But seeing her son receive the opportunity made it worthwhile.

"I knew he was going to lose his mind but I also though this couldn't happen to a better kid 'cause he's been through so much and he handled it with a grace I'm not sure I could have as an adult," she said. Although Hunt can no longer play the sport he loves, he remains part of the team — and will soon get to cheer on his favorite players from the stands.