Bears Running Back Kyle Monangai Set for Week 11 Return After Missing Five Games

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai is set to return from turf toe injury in Week 11. The team navigated depth issues with Swift, Johnson, and Ahmed during his absence.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is confirmed to return to the active roster in Week 11, ending a five-game absence due to a turf toe injury sustained in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Head coach Ben Johnson clarified the timeline on Sunday, aligning with reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the third-year player is ready to rejoin the lineup following the team's bye week.

Monangai will not suit up for the upcoming Sunday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his status is officially questionable for the following week. This update resolves earlier speculation about the severity of the ailment and confirms the organization's positive assessment of his recovery trajectory after limited practice participation.

Also read In a Bad Sign for Kyle Monangai's Status, Bears Elevate Salvon Ahmed From Practice Squad

The Bears initially expected a quicker recovery, planning for Monangai to miss only three games. However, the injury timeline extended as Monangai missed five contests, prompting the team to avoid placing him on injured reserve earlier. Coach Johnson emphasized that the decision was based on the unpredictability of his return rather than a worsening condition.

"No, I think every time a player has an injury, you don't know how a player will bounce back from that," Johnson explained. "Obviously, we didn't think it was warranted to put him on injured reserve, and yet we're hopefully we'll get him back sooner rather than later."

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During Monangai's absence, D'Andre Swift has operated as the primary ball carrier while Roschon Johnson served as the key backup. The backfield depth chart shifted further when Zavier Scott landed on injured reserve with a thumb injury, which elevated Salvon Ahmed to the role of the third-string running back for recent matchups.

Monangai's return will provide a crucial dimension to the Chicago Bears' offensive scheme, allowing the coaching staff to manage workloads more effectively. His availability adds a necessary balance to the rushing attack, alleviating pressure on Swift and Johnson as the season progresses toward the playoff push.

The team is optimistic about integrating Monangai back into the offensive game plan for Week 11. His recovery has progressed steadily, highlighted by his limited participation in Friday's practice, which was his first time on the field since the initial injury occurred. This milestone prompted medical staff to tag him as questionable for the subsequent week.

Monangai's presence will diversify the Bears' ground game, offering playmakers who can exploit defenses in ways Swift and Johnson cannot. The bye week in Week 10 provided essential additional time for rehabilitation, ensuring he is physically prepared to handle the rigors of NFL competition.

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Reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Rapoport previously indicated that Monangai would miss the current Sunday game but was on track for the following week. This confirmation from the coaching staff solidifies that timeline, giving fans and fantasy managers a clear path for his return.

The Bears are now focused on finalizing their roster moves before the Week 11 kickoff. With Monangai expected to return, the team can look forward to a more potent rushing attack that has been compromised by injuries over the past month. His integration will be a significant boost for the offense as they aim to maintain momentum.