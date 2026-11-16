Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai poised for Week 11 return from injury

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is expected to return in Week 11 after missing five games with a toe injury, offering a boost to an offense that has struggled without his 5.4 yards per carry production.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai is widely expected to return to the active roster for Week 11, ending a five-game absence that has significantly impacted the team's offensive dynamics. The 25-year-old athlete last appeared on the field on October 4 during a game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field, where he contributed to a 146-yard rushing effort before sustaining a toe injury.

Monangai's Injury Timeline And Recovery Status

The most recent update regarding Monangai's status came on the Friday preceding the Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he was initially listed with a questionable designation for that contest, he was ultimately ruled out, marking his fifth consecutive game missed due to the injury. Reports indicated that Monangai was also managing a thumb issue alongside the toe problem, which complicated his availability during the early stages of the absence.

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Despite the initial expectation that he would miss no more than three games, the Bears did not place Monangai on injured reserve, keeping the door open for a sooner return. The key indicator for his potential comeback emerged during the team's bye week, when Monangai was able to participate in limited practice sessions for the first time since the injury. This return to practice activity has led to optimistic projections from NFL insiders who track roster moves closely.

Impact On The Bears Rushing Attack

The absence of Monangai has created a notable void in the Chicago Bears offensive line, forcing other running backs to shoulder a heavier workload. Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed have served as the primary replacements during Monangai's five-game layoff, but neither has replicated his specific playmaking abilities. Monangai has averaged 5.4 yards per carry, the highest average among all Chicago running backs, and has accumulated 252 fewer total yards than D'Andre Swift despite playing in five fewer games.

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Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift has struggled to find consistent rhythm, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry for the season. The overall team rushing attack has maintained an elite status, ranking fourth in rushing yards per game despite Monangai's absence. However, the lack of a dynamic, high-yield runner like Monangai has made the ground game less explosive, placing additional pressure on the passing attack and forcing Swift to manage games with less support.

Week 11 Return Implications And Next Steps

With the team preparing for Week 11, the inclusion of fresh legs like Monangai is viewed as a critical boost for an offense that is already performing at a high level. Analysts and reporters, including Ian Rapoport, have highlighted that Monangai's expected return will provide much-needed depth and versatility to the backfield. The addition of his 5.4 yards per carry efficiency could help alleviate the scoring struggles that have occasionally plagued the team.

The Bears now face the task of integrating Monangai back into the rotation without disrupting the current flow of the offense. His return is scheduled for Week 11, and the coaching staff will likely manage his workload carefully to ensure he stays healthy for the remainder of the season. The full recovery of Monangai signals a potential shift in the team's offensive strategy, promising a more balanced and threatening rushing attack as they push deeper into the NFL season.