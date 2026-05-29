Chicago Bears OTAs Reveal Early Leaders at Left Tackle and Center

Bears OTAs offered early clues in two key O-line battles, with Braxton Jones and Garrett Bradbury looking like the early favorites at left tackle and center.

Drew Dalman's shocking retirementin the wake of Dalman's calling it a career, and then Chicago surprisingly sprung for a center in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft when the team selected Logan Jones out of Iowa.

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images While it's too early to call it, Bradbury is favored to win the center competition because of his experience — and we're seeing that experience early on at OTAs. Head coach Ben Johnson lauded Bradbury for his communication skills, which are imperative for a starting center.

"A guy like Garrett Bradbury impressed Day 1, just with the level of communication that he brings to the table," Johnson stated. "He's loud, he's demonstrative. I know that he's going to be able to get all five guys on the same page.

" Meanwhile, information on how Jones has looked has been scarce thus far, but we did get some video of him in action. Again, we're still very early in the process here, but the veteran is off to a strong start as he looks to beat out the rookie. Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images“I don’t think anybody goes in as the lead,” Roushar said last week.

“We certainly put value in the veteran, in Braxton. So we’ll let that thing play out. ” Jones appears to be a man on a mission in 2026. Johnson said down at the league meetings in March that the left tackle is “I don’t think what he put on tape early last season was reflective of what he’s capable of, especially coming off that prior injury," he said of Jones.

"We felt like there was more there than what we saw. Now, he looks like a completely different guy physically, and he’s determined to get back to that trajectory. ”he had that cost the former first-round pick the entire 2025 campaign. That will be something to monitor moving forward.

There's still a long way to go this offseason and competitions don't kick off in earnest until training camp, but early on, it certainly looks like the left tackle job is Jones' to lose. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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