The Chicago area is enjoying temperatures that are well above average, but Bears fans shouldn’t get used to the balmy conditions.

The Chicago area is enjoying temperatures that are well above average, but Bears fans shouldn’t get used to the balmy conditions. While highs are going to be in the 60s for several days leading up to the Bears’ return to the gridiron on Sunday, the day of the game is shaping up to be a bit of a sloppy forecast, which could impact the team as they take on the New Orleans Saints.

The reason for that forecast is a cold front that is expected to push through the area late Saturday and then into the day on Sunday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Temperatures will likely still be above average for at least part of the day, with highs expected to reach into the 50s according to forecast models, but things will cool off quickly behind the front, and precipitation is expected to develop in the late morning and into the early afternoon, right around the noon kickoff at Soldier Field.

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Some of that rain could be heavy at times according to forecast models, and as of Thursday afternoon it does not appear the rain will wrap up until after the game does on the lakefront. Once that system passes, temperatures are expected to be much closer to normal around the Chicago area, with highs in the 40s throughout the upcoming week. There could also be a chance of precipitation, which could even fall as snow, on the day before Thanksgiving.

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Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent to your phone.