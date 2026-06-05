Chicago Bears fans divided in reaction to team's decision to focus on Hammond for new stadium

The announcement by the Chicago Bears that the board of directors voted to advance the team's stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, has left fans on both sides of the state line talking.

The announcement by the Chicago Bears that the board of directors voted to advance the team's stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, has left fans on both sides of the state line talking.

While the move isn't a done deal yet, just about everyone in both Chicago and northwest Indiana has an opinion about the Bears possibly moving to Hammond. Many people understood, regardless of where the team builds a new stadium they would not stay at Solider Field, but many in Chicago were still holding out hope the Bears would stay in Illinois. Now Chicagoans and beyond are torn.

"I think it's obviously really disappointing. I know Chicago residents, and honestly all Illinois residents want them to stay in Chicago," said Theo Rosenberg.

"I think the state wanted it, but it's frustrating to see the city and people not working together to make it happen. ""I feel like it's a diss to the city, and, yeah, man, the city is really going to miss them," he said. "Let them go. They've been here since '86, no championship.

If it don't cost the taxpayers money, that's fine, but if it's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money, let them go," he said. At Kenwood Tap in Hammond, owner Flo Decker said she's been a Bears fan for life, and that business already often depends on the success of the team. Soon, winning may matter less to her than where the Bears are playing.

Already rocking a Hammond Bears cap, Decker is hopeful business will thrive if the Bears move to Indiana.

"Hammond, I think it's going to be fabulous for Hammond, fabulous. I don't think that Chicago is going to be hurting at all, either," she said.

"Hopefully, it's true and they're coming, and we'll see when the check is written, but you never know," Eric Gluh said. Chicago Bears take another step towards move to Indiana, board votes to advance Hammond stadium planBoaters dock ahead of Morgan Wallen concert aat Acrisure Stadium





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chicago Bears

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Bears announce intentions to build stadium in Hammond, IndianaThe Chicago Bears are planning to move forward with building their new stadium out of state.

Read more »

Chicago Bears Board of Directors votes to advance stadium developments in Hammond, IndianaThe Chicago Bears Board of Directors has voted to advance stadium developments in Hammond, Indiana.

Read more »

Bears' Board of Directors votes to advance stadium development in Hammond, IN, team saysThe Chicago Bears' Board of Directors voted Thursday to advance the stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, the team said Friday.

Read more »

Chicago Bears Board Votes to Advance Stadium Project in Hammond, Indiana, Signaling Potential RelocationThe Chicago Bears have taken a major step toward mOving out of Illinois after their Board of Directors voted to pursue a stadium development in Hammond, Indiana. The team's statement promises a transformative project connecting Northwest Indiana to Chicago, while Indiana officials tout the state's business advantages. The move faces political criticism and follows a trend of NFL teams playing outside their traditional markets.

Read more »