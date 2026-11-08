Chicago Bears Face Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 With Winning Streak on the Line

The Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Sunday, where a win would reach a four-game streak before the bye week.

The Chicago Bears face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field in Week 9, and a Sunday win carries major stakes for Chicago in the NFC North race. If the Bears defeat Tampa Bay, they would enter their bye week on a four-game winning streak and could potentially take over the top spot in the NFC North, depending on how the Minnesota Vikings perform. The game also carries extra significance because a victory would snap the Bears' 12-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football, a skid dating back to the 2018 season.

Tampa Bay enters the matchup at 3-5, but that record does not make this an easy assignment for Chicago. The Buccaneers boast a tough defense anchored by defensive tackle Vita Vea, and running back Bucky Irving is averaging five yards per carry so far this season. Those numbers signal that a careless Bears offense could fall behind quickly, so Chicago must bring its best game to leave Soldier Field with a win and head into the bye with momentum.

Also read Our Buccaneers vs. Bears Score Predictions Are In

Three Keys for the Chicago Bears Against Tampa Bay

The central plan for Chicago is to keep Tampa Bay's run game off the field and force the Buccaneers into a pass-heavy game. Baker Mayfield has attempted a total of 14 passes, and his thumb still is not fully healthy, which makes Tampa Bay more dependent on its ground attack. The Bears need to stop that approach, and the most direct method is keeping star running back Bucky Irving on the sideline.

The proposed sequence starts with the Chicago offense putting up a pair of early touchdowns. The defense would then need to force a couple of three-and-outs, which would push Tampa Bay's offense toward passing situations where the Bears' defense can thrive. The author argues that the Bears' running game is unlikely to gain much traction against a stout Tampa Bay defensive front, so the pass-first approach matters more than usual.

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Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears Passing Game

Caleb Williams is expected to carry much of the offensive load, and the Bears likely need another statement performance from their quarterback. The benchmark outlined in the analysis is at least 250 yards passing, a pair of touchdowns, and a completion rate of at least 65% of his passes. If Williams reaches that stat line, the author considers a Bears victory nearly assured.

The analysis points to Week 8 as a warning sign for the ground game. D'Andre Swift struggled to get anything going against a similarly strong defense, except in goal-to-go situations. That context supports the argument that Chicago's offense must rely on its passing attack rather than a rushing plan against Tampa Bay's front seven.

Speed, Explosive Plays, and the Buccaneers Outlook

Chicago head coach Ben Johnson has overseen wins built on holding the ball, bleeding the clock, and playing physically, but the author says that approach would play directly into what Tampa Bay does best. Against the Buccaneers, the Bears need to lean on speed and explosive plays. Scoring fast and forcing Baker Mayfield to throw to keep up would give Chicago its best chance to pull away.

Pete, a former Marine and Purdue Boilermaker who has covered the Chicago Bears since 2022 as a senior contributor on BearsTalk, says he does not see a realistic path to victory for Tampa Bay in this game. He acknowledges that some analysts may think the Buccaneers can compete, and he agrees that Tampa Bay has stars the Bears cannot afford to overlook. Still, he argues that Chicago's strengths strike directly at Tampa Bay's weaknesses, creating what he calls a perfect storm.

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For the Bears, the consequences of Sunday extend beyond one result. A win would send Chicago into its bye week with a four-game winning streak, a position that could give the team the top spot in the NFC North if the Minnesota Vikings do not finish ahead. A win would also end the 12-game losing streak on Sunday Night Football that has stretched back to the 2018 season.