Rome Odunze scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Chicago Bears past the Detroit Lions 39-35 on November 26, 2026, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 39-35 on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field to take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. The victory improved their record to 9-2, marking a significant turnaround from last season when they went winless against their division rivals. Late-game heroics allowed Chicago to overcome an earlier deficit and steal the win in a high-scoring contest that showcased brilliance and vulnerability from both teams.

Rome Odunze served as the primary catalyst for the offensive surge, finishing with six catches for 87 yards and two crucial fourth-quarter touchdowns. He delivered the game-winning score in the back corner of the end zone, highlighting his value as a clutch player despite previous struggles with consistency. His performance becomes even more vital if tight end Colston Loveland misses time due to an ankle injury sustained in the first quarter.

Also read Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions: Who Wins and Why for Week 12

D'Andre Swift emerged as the most effective player on the Chicago offense, handling a heavy load against a relentless Lions defense. Swift rushed for 65 yards on nine attempts and led the team with seven receptions for 97 receiving yards. He served as a vital safety net for quarterback Caleb Williams, who faced consistent pressure throughout the game. Swift gained much of his yardage after securing the ball, demonstrating his ability to create separation and absorb contact near the line of scrimmage.

Clark Phillips III established himself as a key contributor in the Bears secondary, proving he is more than just a trade addition from the Gervon Dexter deal. While he was targeted by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a few plays, Phillips consistently recovered to make quality stops afterward. His ability to bounce back and cover one of the league's premier pass-catchers suggests he will play a key role in dime packages moving forward, regardless of Kyler Gordon's health status.

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Dillon Thieneman made the defensive play of the game with a fourth-quarter interception that gave Chicago a chance to steal the match late. Although he got beat deep by Jameson Williams in the second quarter, that was largely due to a defensive breakdown rather than a clear coverage gaffe. Thieneman finished second on the team with seven tackles, showcasing his potential as a rookie defender who can deliver in critical moments.

Despite the win, the Bears defense struggled to contain Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was easily the best player on the field for Detroit. Gibbs ran for 205 yards and three rushing touchdowns while adding 47 receiving yards. The Bears nearly wrapped him up multiple times, but he consistently evaded their grasp. Nine point eight yards per carry is unacceptable for any NFL defense, and the entire unit deserves criticism for this performance.

Cornerback Malik Muhammad II faced scrutiny after committing three penalties before halftime against the Lions. He was beaten by St. Brown on several plays, though this is expected against such a high-caliber receiver. The rookie cornerback needs to improve his discipline to avoid giving up easy first downs in future matchups. His penalty magnetism from the first snap highlights areas where he must grow as a professional.

Offensive lineman Theo Benedet endured his worst game of the season, struggling against backup defensive linemen for the Lions. He contributed to a second-quarter sack on Caleb Williams and allowed quick pressures on multiple other occasions. This performance was an aberration from his impressive play through the first eleven weeks, but with Ozzy Trapilo waiting in the wings, Benedet cannot afford to repeat this level of error. The coaching staff will likely monitor his snap count closely to ensure he maintains his usual high standard.

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The Bears will now look to maintain their momentum atop the stacked NFC North standings. Their ability to secure a win in such a competitive divisional matchup demonstrates resilience and depth. Players like Odunze and Swift have proven they can elevate their games when it matters most. The team must address defensive lapses to sustain their success in the remainder of the season.