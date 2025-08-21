Chicago Bears Cornerback Terell Smith Out for the Season

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith will miss the entire season due to a torn patellar tendon suffered during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chicago Bears received disheartening news regarding their secondary when defensive back Terell Smith was revealed to be out for the entire season due to injury. Smith was forced off the field at Soldier Field after sustaining a non-contact injury while covering a Buffalo Bills receiver. The incident appeared to show Smith landing awkwardly on his knee before falling to the ground.

Head Coach Ben Johnson characterized Smith's injury as the most serious among those sustained by the Bears during Sunday's game. 'Smitty's was the most concerning of that bunch that didn't look good,' Johnson stated. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with him going forward.' The Chicago Tribune subsequently reported that Smith had suffered a torn patellar tendon, ultimately confirming his season-ending status. 'It turns out that's going to be the case,' Johnson confirmed on Wednesday. 'He's going to be out for the season with his injuries.' This setback significantly impacts the Bears' already thin depth in the secondary. While Jaylon Johnson is recovering from a leg injury sustained during offseason training and rookie Zah Frazier has yet to report to training camp due to personal reasons, Smith was a key cornerback the Bears had high hopes for since drafting him from the University of Minnesota in the 2023 NFL Draft. Over his two seasons in Chicago, Smith has played in 26 games, starting six, recording 10 pass breakups, and one interception. After Tyrique Stevenson's costly error on the Hail Mary play against Washington that resulted in a heartbreaking loss, Smith stepped into the starting lineup. He even displayed his skills with a goal-line interception against Jordan Love at Soldier Field during a game against Green Bay. The Bears are still awaiting information regarding injuries to Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson. Meanwhile, Deion Hankins was placed on injured reserve due to a quad injury sustained during Sunday's preseason game against Buffalo. To address their need for running backs, the Bears signed Royce Freeman. They also worked out Kylin James and Dillon Johnson but ultimately opted to sign Freeman for Friday's preseason finale against Kansas City





