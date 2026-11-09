Chicago Bears Cornerback Kyler Gordon Suffers Injury Against Buccaneers

Kyler Gordon suffered an apparent left arm injury during the second half of the Chicago Bears Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and headed to the locker room after visiting the medical tent.

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second half of the Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gordon suffered an injury in the third quarter when he was trying to make a play on a deep ball to Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson. Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Gordon's status for the rest of the game against the Bucs. After making a trip to the medical tent, Gordon is now on his way back to the locker room, according to"Kyler Gordon heads off to the locker room.

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Looks like something with his left arm," Hammond wrote. Gordon going back to the locker room is not a good sign, but hopefully it isn't as bad as it looks currently. Gordon stayed down on the field after the play and was writing in pain. As of this writing it isn't clear exactly what he's dealing with.

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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.