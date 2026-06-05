Chicago Bears' Biggest Winners and Losers From Second Week of OTAs

Chicago Bears OTAs are now in the books. Here's a look at the team's biggest winners and losers following the second and final week.

In case you missed anything that happened at the Bears' second open practice of OTAs on Wednesday, you can check out ourNow, the Bears will turn their attention to mandatory minicamp, which will run for three days from June 9-11.

Before that, we're taking one last look back at the team's second week of OTAs by identifying who the biggest winners and losers were. Zavion Thomas, Luther Burden and Jahdae Walker all received shoutouts from beat reporters this week.

"Zavion Thomas catch of the day from Tyson Bagent. Impressive hands on out route where he was fighting to get open," Carman wrote.

Meanwhile, former Bears tight end Clay Harbor had great things to say about Thomas, Burden and Walker.

" room has real juice," Harbor said. "Luther Burden looks legit, Jahdae Walker flashed, and Zavion Thomas has real quickness. " While there's still a long way to go this offseason, it's great to see Burden, Thomas and Walker shining because the Bears need all three to step up now that DJ Moore is gone.that kept him out of OTAs last week.

Normally we wouldn't make a huge stink about injuries at this time of year, but Gordon is a different situation considering his injury history.

"We know he's a good player when he's out there but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room and you can only develop that trust by being available,"Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Odeyingbo and Edwards are both coming back from significant injuries suffered in 2025, and both are crucial to the Bears' defense in 2026.

That step forward puts both defenders in play to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. We wouldn't write Odeyingbo's name in pen just yet, but Edwards has said heIt happened not once but twice to Cohen, and Johnson was not happy to be interrupted.

"Somebody wanna take their phone so I'm not interrupted again," Johnson said with a serious look on his face as he handed the phone to Cohen. To his credit, Cohen later stepped up and ended the mystery of whose phone it was and promised to do better next time.

" room could be a weapon," he said. "Loveland looks smooth, Roush flashed athleticism, and Kmet is steady as always. "during his appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. Williams said Roush is "smooth" and "a freak of nature.

" Williams went on to say he has "two absolute dogs" at tight end in Kmet and Loveland, and then he added that he's "got a third one now" in Roush. "Caleb Williams had a solid day. Arm strength looks as good as always. The ball still jumps off his hand," Clay Harbor said.

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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