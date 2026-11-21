A comparison of the positional groups in Sunday's game between the Bears and Saints with a final prediction on the outcome as Kyle Monangai returns for Chicago.

Kyle Monangai had 81 rushing yards last year against New Orleans and Sunday makes his return after five straight missed games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bears could find it very easy to come out of their bye week on Sunday looking ahead to Thanksgiving.

It wouldn't be a case so much of overlooking the 3-6 Saints as it would be anticipating a big divisional game against an opponent coach Ben Johnson has been unable to defeat. Preventing it is a little thing known as desperation.

Also read Chicago Bears to likely be without Kyler Gordon vs. Saints

Usually teams with a 7-2 record own a little bit of slack but three 7-2 NFC North teams and the last-place Packers at 6-4 make it so no one in the NFC North can afford to lose to "We know we have to stay focused because we know we can't give up any ground," Bears tackle Theo Benedet said. Working in the Bears' favor is how many of their strengths are real problems for the Saints.

The inability of New Orleans to stop the run or to run the ball themselves hurt them twice as much when these are things the Bears count as real strong points. One other key to Bears success has been the ability to jump out on teams, as they've outscored opponents 76-19 in first quarters.

Meanwhile, the Saints The Bears come into their Week 11 game having outscored opponents 76-17 in first quarters while the Saints have been outscored in first quarters 44-9. Bears coach Ben Johnson would have none of this talk about matching up toward a blowout in the first quarter.

“All it takes is one game for that to flip for them," he said. "I think more than anything it's just the awareness level for us at halftime that this team, they've proven that they're a really good second-half team.

"And so regardless of what happens in the first half for us, we're going to have to come out and keep our foot on the gas there throughout the second half because for whatever reason they seem to get really hot. ” The Bears just went through that very scenario in their last game and narrowly averted a disaster against Tampa Bay.

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It's the Bears, back on the field after a bye, hosting the Saints on the lakefront at noon. Here's who wins and why. : "I don't see anything. I don't really see much of anything for the New Orleans Saints to beat the Chicago Bears.

" Kyle Monangai's return is a huge positive for the Bears, who averaged close to 200 yards per game with him playing in Weeks 1-4 and under 100 without him. He has never fumbled in college or in the pros and this adds another plus for a team having trouble with fumbles. The Bears, fourth in rushing, go against a Saints defense not as bad against the run as their 27th ranking suggests.

They are 22nd in yards allowed per rush at 4.3, which is better than the Bears' defense. It's still largely the same front that allowed 222 yards rushing to the Bears last year, as D'Andre Swift had 124 and Monangai 81. Peeling through some Kyle Monangai tape in preparation for his return, I'm getting a sense the Bears really miss Cole Kmet in the run game too. Here are Monangai's 2 explosive runs from Week 2 vs. MIN.

I circled Kmet on both plays from both the end zone and sideline angles: Ranked 29th overall on defense, the Saints are 22nd defending the pass largely because of rush with Chase Young, Carl Granderson and blitzing linebacker Kaden Elliss. Caleb Williams needs to show he has completely shrugged off the four-interception game he had against the Bucs.

The Bears' 12th-ranked passing game comes in with a full complement of receivers, but rookie tight end Sam Roush still must prove he can adequately replace injured Cole Kmet.fans… here’s a succinct lowdown on Caleb Williams, Jeffery Simmons, and how the team is coming out of the BYE weekend with the Saints coming to town Sunday… Normally this one would look lopsided in the Bears' favor but no Kyler Gordon limits not only the slot coverage but their blitzing ability. And Jeffery Simmons had a brace on his leg in practice after a knee injury of unknown severity.

Still, the Bears do have the league's top third-down defense. New Orleans QB Tyler Shough didn't play against the Bears last year and displays a nice arm and athletic ability.

However, he isn't consistently finding Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Jordyn Tyson enough downfield and averages only 6.3 yards per attempt. The run game being bad is entirely on Kellen Moore. Loomis gave him all the resources he needed to succeed. He signed the best guard in free agency, overpayed for a rb who had over 1400 total yards last year and drafted an offensive tackle in the first round of 2024 and 2025.

… It's been mostly bust and little boom for the Saints on the ground. While they had 148 yards rushing or more against the Browns, Giants and Raiders, they have run for 65 or less five times and less than 100 six times. Alvin Kamara is beyond the hill rather than running downhill, and the Saints are averaging 3.6 yards a carry, 30th in the league. Their leading rusher is Shough, the QB.

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The Bears' run defense struggled early but was coming on behind linebacker Devin Bush before Simmons' arrival gave them a real lift. Jeffery Simmons is a force multiplier along the defensive line who is unstoppable in 1-on-1 situations He can power through double-team blocks to make plays, and he creates opportunities for his teammates.

He’s playing at a DPOY caliber Saints kicker Daniel Carlson has missed four field goal tries and two extra point kicks, and has been a little less efficient overall than the Bears' Cairo Santos. Kicking outdoors in November won't help him, either. New Orleans' real special teams weakness is covering punts. They present an opportunity to Kalif Raymond because they give up 14.6 yards per return, next to last in the league.

Raymond averages 10 per return. Bears kick returner Zavion Thomas could miss the game with an ankle sprain, meaning Josh Blackwell would be the returner. I'm not going to pretend to act like David Tepper has been a good owner for the Panthers, but it's funny they see 3-4 in a bad NFC South and realize it's not acceptable.

Kellen Moore hasn't had the Saints running game going and people in New Orleans can't figure it out after he had such a good rushing attack in Philadelphia is the OC. Duh, he had Saquon Barkley in his prime there. He'd never been a running game guru prior to having Barkley. Saints DC is former Bears linebackers coach and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who seems to have fallen off the face of the map.

Ben Johnson's record as Bears coach outside the division: 16-2. The only losses were road games last year to San Francisco in a wild game and to Baltimore. He's unbeaten outside the division at Soldier Field. Dennis Allen's revenge game against the Saints No. 2 coming.

No matter what the Bears say, it has to be hard to keep from looking past the Saints to the Lions. Then again, the way the Bears finished the last game they played should have made for an easy week of preparation for Ben Johnson. That second-half game film against Tampa Bay couldn't have made anyone satisfied.

Key to Bears win: Getting a lead going into the fourth quarter because the Saints edge rushers can be real trouble if given a chance to tee off. This is also why establishing the run is huge in this one. Their edges can't tee off when they're worrying about Monangai and Swift. The Saints are 3-6 ATS the last nine times they played after they had a minus-2 turnover margin or worse.

They were -2 last week against CarolinaThe Bears are 9-5 ATS as home favorites in their last 14 at home The Bears are 6-1 ATS the last seven times they played against teams with winning percentages of .400 to .250The Saints are 3-6 ATS this season, the fifth-worst NFL record The Saints have been a tough cover for home teams. New Orleans is 3-0 ATS on the road this year, including 2-0 as a road underdogIf you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.1️⃣ START FAST: The Bears lead the NFL with 76 first-quarter points.

The Saints are DEAD LAST with just 9. Get up early and make New Orleans play from behind. Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years.

He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.