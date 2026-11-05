Chicago Bears 2026 Rookie Grade: Thieneman Shines While Roush and Thomas Struggle

Midseason review of the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft class reveals Dillon Thieneman as a standout performer while other rookies like Sam Roush and Zavion Thomas face significant challenges.

The Chicago Bears entered the 2026 NFL season with high expectations for their recent draft class, yet midseason evaluations after eight games reveal a stark division between immediate impact players and developmental projects. While the 2025 draft class took time to mature, the current group is showing mixed results at the halfway point of the campaign, with some rookies already establishing themselves as key contributors while others struggle to find their footing in the NFL.

Thieneman Emerges as Top Rookie Performer

Dillon Thieneman has established himself as one of the league's most effective rookie defenders for the Chicago Bears. Selected in the third round, Thieneman leads the team with 52 tackles, demonstrating a versatile skill set that excels against both the pass and the run. His statistical output includes five pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, marking him as a stat-sheet stuffer who has exceeded initial expectations for a third-round pick.

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Although Thieneman faced criticism for a disappointing performance during the Week 5 loss against the Green Bay Packers, his overall consistency has been instrumental in the Bears defense. The safety has been equally strong in coverage and run support, proving to be a reliable fixture in the secondary. His ability to make plays across the field suggests that the Bears made a significant hit with this selection.

Veteran Jones Secures Starting Role Over Roush

Center Logan Jones has successfully retained his starting position, leveraging his veteran experience to outperform rookie alternatives. The Bears acquired Jones by trading a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in March, explicitly bringing him in to be the center of the present. His performance has been largely steady, with his Week 2 showing against the Minnesota Vikings standing out as his only abysmal display of the season.

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Sam Roush, the rookie center drafted to be the future of the position, has struggled significantly in his first eight games. Despite the organizational plan to develop Roush for next season, his current performance levels have been insufficient to displace Jones. The Bears have determined that they have quality contributors available, and Jones has done enough to justify his presence in the lineup over the young rookie.

Wide Receiver Thomas Disappoints Despite Combine Speed

Wide receiver Zavion Thomas has failed to translate his elite athletic measurables into regular-season production. Drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Thomas ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, a performance that led many to expect him off the board in the fifth or sixth round. However, the Bears' third-round selection has not yet lived up to the hype surrounding his speed.

Through the first eight games, Thomas has recorded only six catches for 41 yards, a modest output that raises questions about his readiness for the professional game. While he has shown some promise as a kick returner, he remains a work in progress in that role as well. Head coach Ben Johnson has expressed no intention of abandoning the experiment, but the statistical output suggests that Thomas requires more time to adjust to NFL defenses.

Tight End Roush Provides Stability Amidst Injury

Tight end Sam Roush has carved out a meaningful role for the Bears, particularly following the season-ending knee injury to starting tight end Cole Kmet. Roush saw 53% of the offensive snaps against the Seattle Seahawks, indicating that head coach Ben Johnson intends to increase his involvement for the remainder of the season. This opportunity arose after Kmet landed on the injured reserve list.

Although Roush has struggled much more than initially expected in his early career, the Bears are significantly better off with him at the second tight end spot than they would be with Stephen Carlson. His performance warrants a fair grade of C, reflecting a player who is finding his way but has not yet dominated. His increased snap count suggests that the coaching staff views him as a viable long-term solution despite his early struggles.

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Malik Muhammad II Earns Top Marks in Secondary

Cornerback Malik Muhammad II has emerged as one of the biggest steals of the Chicago Bears' 2026 draft class. He has thrived in both slot coverage and on the perimeter, particularly before Kyler Gordon returned to the starting lineup. His performance has been notable even when compared to established veterans like Tyrique Stevenson and the improved Jaylon Johnson.

Over the first two months of the season, Muhammad has proven to be a reliable asset in the secondary, earning an easy A+ grade from evaluators. His ability to handle various matchups and contribute consistently has set him apart from his peers. The Bears have found a high-impact player in the cornerback position, solidifying their defense for the remainder of the campaign.

Other Rookies Await First-Team Opportunities

Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott remains a developmental prospect who has yet to see his first defensive snaps of the 2026 season. While other rookies have been forced into action due to injuries or performance issues, Elliott has not been utilized in a game-time capacity. His situation highlights the depth chart challenges the Bears face, with several rookies still waiting for their moment to contribute.

The midseason evaluation of the Bears' draft class underscores the uneven nature of rookie development. While players like Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad II have provided immediate value, others like Zavion Thomas and Sam Roush require time and development. The coaching staff's willingness to stick with struggling rookies suggests a long-term vision that extends beyond the current season's standings.