Chicago Bears 2026 Draft Class Review: Thieneman Shines While Five Others Struggle

An in-depth look at the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft class reveals Dillon Thieneman as the sole standout, while five other rookies, including Logan Jones and Zavion Thomas, have failed to make significant impacts through the first nine games of the season.

The Chicago Bears have reached the halfway mark of their 2026 NFL campaign, providing a critical juncture to evaluate the performance of the rookies selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. After nine games, the draft class presents a stark contrast between singular brilliance and widespread struggle. While safety Dillon Thieneman has established himself as a vital contributor on defense and special teams, the remaining five members of the rookie class have failed to replicate that success.

Dillon Thieneman Stands Out Amidst Roster Struggles

Dillon Thieneman is the only member of the Chicago Bears 2026 draft class who has made a massive impact this season. His performance has been consistent and valuable, setting a high benchmark for the rest of the rookies. In direct contrast, the other five players selected in the draft have made minimal to no contributions to the team's success over the first nine games of the season. This disparity highlights a challenging transition for most of the Bears' newest talent into the professional ranks.

Also read 5 Draft Targets Titans Fans Must Get to Know After 2026 Trade Deadline

Logan Jones Fails to Secure Starting Center Role

The selection of Logan Jones as a center in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft surprised many observers, given that the Bears had already established a starter at the position. Bradbury has retained the starting job at center and has not relinquished it, despite facing criticism for his struggles during games. Consequently, Logan Jones has been relegated to special teams duty, accumulating only 47 total snaps in that capacity. It remains difficult to accurately assess his current development level without seeing offensive snaps, which may not occur for him during the 2026 season.

Keyshaun Elliott Blocked by Veteran Linebackers

Keyshaun Elliott faced a significant uphill climb to see defensive snaps in his first season with the Chicago Bears due to the presence of established veterans Devin Bush, D'Marco Jackson, and T.J. Edwards ahead of him on the depth chart. That competitive reality has proven true, as Elliott has seen zero defensive snaps through Week 9 of the season. Although he has participated in special teams, he has not recorded a single tackle, failing to make the impact expected of a fifth-round rookie linebacker. His performance on special teams has also been underwhelming, with no notable contributions recorded.

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Jordan van den Berg Disappoints After Dexter Trade

Jordan van den Berg entered the league with hype surrounding his elite athleticism, yet he has struggled to meet even modest expectations as a sixth-round draft pick. After appearing for 21 snaps in Week 1, van den Berg has not played more than 11 snaps in any subsequent game. Over his last four games, he has played only 16 snaps in total and has been largely inactive on the field. Through nine games, he has recorded just one tackle and one pressure, a performance far below the standards the Bears hoped to achieve following the trade of Dexter.

Sam Roush Showcases Offensive Limitations as TE3

Sam Roush has spent the majority of his year serving as the tight end three behind Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, but his role has slightly increased since Kmet's absence. Despite playing more offensive snaps than any other rookie, Roush has had minimal impact in the passing game, recording five catches for 56 yards alongside two drops. He has also committed several penalties, including a critical blocking error on a field goal attempt in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings that resulted in a block. This mistake proved pivotal in Chicago's divisional loss. While his blocking grades from PFF are serviceable at 66.5 in run-blocking and 68.4 in pass-blocking, his overall tape has not impressed observers.

Zavion Thomas Provides Value Only on Returns

Zavion Thomas ranks as the third of three surprising picks for the Bears in a row, yet he has received limited offensive run this season. This outcome was expected given the depth chart featuring Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond ahead of him. Thomas has recorded just seven catches for 54 yards and one carry for 11 yards on offense. Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to find consistent ways to involve him in the passing game. However, Thomas has emerged as a key contributor on kick returns, averaging 25.5 yards per return, which ranks 16th in the league. His 23 returns of 20-plus yards is tied for the fifth-highest mark, with only four players accumulating more total kick return yards.