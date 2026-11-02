Chicago Area Voters Face Major Property Tax and Infrastructure Ballot Questions

Chicago-area residents vote on advisory referenda and tax measures affecting school funding, infrastructure, and property taxes in the upcoming election cycle.

Voters across the Chicago metropolitan area are preparing for an election that will significantly impact local finances, with numerous proposals concerning property tax es, school funding, and public safety infrastructure on the ballot. The upcoming vote includes a mix of binding borrowing measures and non-binding advisory referenda designed to gauge public opinion on critical municipal issues.

School District Borrowing Measures Dominate Ballots

Local taxing bodies, particularly school districts, are leading the charge with requests to borrow millions of dollars for essential building repairs and infrastructure upgrades. The Oswego Community Unit School District 308, which serves voters in Kane, Kendall, and Will counties, is asking residents to approve $317 million in borrowing for improvements to its 22 school buildings. District officials state that aging facilities require urgent updates to HVAC systems, roofs, plumbing, and electrical work, alongside enhanced school security measures.

Also read Record Turnout Expected as Chicago Voters Queue for Midterm Elections

Chicago Residents Weigh Advisory Referenda Options

Chicago voters will consider three specific advisory referenda that do not directly dictate policy but signal public sentiment to elected officials. One question asks if the City of Chicago should restart the use of gunshot detection technology, a move prompted by Mayor Brandon Johnson's prior discontinuation of the ShotSpotter system due to accuracy concerns. No replacement system has been approved or implemented since that decision.

A second Chicago advisory question seeks authorization for the city to pursue all lawful means to recover financial compensation from the federal government. This request targets costs and economic harm caused by the Donald Trump administration's violent, militarized ICE operations, including the Midway Blitz operation led by Greg Bovino, aiming to recoup lost tax revenue and public safety response costs.

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Cook County Millionaire Tax and Property Relief Proposal

Cook County residents will face a non-binding advisory referendum regarding a proposed 3% income tax surcharge for individuals earning more than $1 million annually. The measure aims to gauge support for passing this tax and utilizing the resulting revenue to provide property tax relief for residential and commercial taxpayers while simultaneously improving state funding for public education.

This proposal, often referred to as the Millionaire Amendment for Property Tax Relief and Education, would utilize 50% of the new revenue for property tax relief and the remaining 50% for public education. Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller and Anita Blanton have broken down the resolution details for voters considering this significant fiscal change.

Municipal Term Limits and Library Funding Questions

Other local communities are addressing governance structures and specific municipal needs through their own ballot measures. Some villages are asking voters to modify term limits for mayor, clerk, and trustees, allowing officials to serve no more than four consecutive terms instead of the current limit of three. This change aims to adjust the constraints on local elected leadership.

In Berkeley, voters will decide on an advisory referendum regarding whether the village should borrow $4 million on behalf of the Berkeley Public Library. This borrowing would fund infrastructure improvements for the library building located at 1637 N. Taft Ave. Voters can review the exact language of these questions through their local county clerk's office, as ballot contents vary widely by community.