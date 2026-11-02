Chicago Area Voters Face Complex November Referendum Landscape

Chicago-area residents navigate dozens of binding and advisory referendums this November, including tax proposals, school bonds, and government structural changes across Illinois counties.

Chicago-area residents are heading to the polls this week to vote on a sprawling array of local and state-level measures. The November election features dozens of referendums that will potentially reshape key points of government at various levels across the region. Voters in the city of Chicago will see at least six ballot questions, with additional items possible at the ward-level.

Millionaire Tax and Education Funding Proposals

Cook County residents will encounter an advisory question regarding the adoption of the Millionaire Amendment. This measure would impose a 3% income tax surcharge on millionaires. The revenue generated would be split evenly, with 50% directed toward property tax relief and the remaining 50% designated to improve state funding for public education.

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Voters within the Chicago Public Schools district face two specific questions related to this fiscal policy. One ballot item asks if owners of long-term vacant or undeveloped property should pay an additional fee to support Chicago Public Schools. Another question determines if Illinois should utilize revenue from the proposed millionaires tax to help fund schools.

Additional educational financing is a major theme across multiple districts. Community School District 300, encompassing communities in Cook, DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties, will ask voters to authorize more than $355 million in bonds. These funds will build a new Career and Technical Education Center and implement repairs at various school buildings.

City-Level Advisory Questions and Technology Debates

Chicago voters will confront three specific advisory questions concerning city operations and infrastructure. One proposal seeks to reintroduce the use of gunshot detection technology within city limits. Another asks if the city should develop a permanent festival space to replace the current usage of Grant Park and Douglass Park.

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The third advisory question involves financial recovery regarding Operation Midway Blitz. This immigration enforcement operation was undertaken by the Trump administration. City officials are seeking to determine if voters support efforts to recover financial losses incurred during this specific federal action.

Term limits remain a contentious issue in numerous suburban communities. Residents in Alsip, Calumet Park, Crestwood, and Markham will vote on measures related to term limits for local officials. These changes aim to redefine how long elected representatives can serve in their respective positions.

Suburban Bond Measures for Infrastructure and Security

Large-scale infrastructure projects are driving ballot measures in several suburban districts. East Maine School District will seek bonds of approximately $120 million to repair and improve security in schools. This investment focuses on physical upgrades and safety enhancements for district facilities.

Moraine Valley Community College is requesting $115 million in bonds to build and repair buildings. The funding supports automation, engineering, fire science, EMS services, automotive repair, HVAC, and welding programs. These facilities are critical for vocational training and workforce development.

Township High School District 214, which includes multiple high schools in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, and other communities, will seek $295 million in bonds. The funds are designated for repairing and equipping school buildings to meet modern educational standards and safety requirements.

Municipal Governance Changes and Recall Mechanisms

All residents in the city of Aurora will vote on a significant governance change. The ballot asks whether the city should adopt a recall mechanism. This provision would allow a sitting mayor to be subject to a recall election if a specific threshold of petition signatures is reached.

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The threshold for initiating a recall in Aurora is set at 20% of the votes cast in the previous mayoral race. This measure gives voters a direct tool to remove elected officials before their term expires under specific procedural conditions.

Orland Township residents face a unique two-part question regarding legislative power. Voters will decide if they should have the right to propose ordinances via voter petition. They will also evaluate whether those ordinances should automatically become law if passed by petition.

County-Wide Consolidation Studies and Additional Bonds

All county voters will consider an advisory referendum on government consolidation. The question asks voters to approve a study of consolidating school districts, townships, and fire protection districts.

The study would only proceed if it can be demonstrated that such consolidation would improve efficiency. Proponents argue that merging these entities could maintain or enhance service levels while reducing long-term cost to taxpayers.

Other districts are also seeking significant capital improvement funds. Oswego School District 308 will seek $317 million in bonds for repairs and new security features. Yorkville School District 115 will request $159 million to build two new school buildings.

Evergreen Park voters will approve $68 million in bonds for a new middle school. Meanwhile, Skokie Park District residents will vote on $53 million for a new rec center and additional recreational facilities. These measures reflect a broad push to upgrade local public infrastructure.