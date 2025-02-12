Chicago Area Schools Adjust Schedules Due to Heavy Snow

Several Chicago area schools, including St. Joseph Catholic School, Troy 30-C School District, Lyons Elementary School District 103, St. Edward Central Catholic High School, and District 158, have made adjustments to their schedules on Wednesday, February 14, 2025, due to the anticipated heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions. Schools have opted for closures, early dismissals, or e-learning days to prioritize the safety of students and staff. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snowfall throughout the day, with the highest intensity expected during the afternoon and evening commute.

St. Joseph Catholic School in Manhattan, Illinois, announced the cancellation of school on Tuesday due to an impending snowstorm. The school took to social media to inform students and parents of the closure. Troy 30-C School District, anticipating heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions, declared Wednesday an 'emergency day,' meaning school would be closed with no e-learning options available for students. All athletics and extracurricular activities were also canceled.

To compensate for the missed day, the district stated that an additional day would be added to the end of the school year, with an updated calendar shared soon. Lyons Elementary School District 103 opted for an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the inclement weather. All after-school activities and before or after school care were canceled as well. St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin and District 158 in Lansing also transitioned to e-learning days, according to the Emergency Closing Center. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, neither school had released information on their websites or social media. Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 implemented an early dismissal schedule on Wednesday, prioritizing the safety of its students and staff. The district acknowledged the potential disruption to family schedules but hoped that the early notification would allow for necessary preparations. They anticipated a regular school day on Thursday, February 13, 2025, stating that they would only communicate changes to the normal schedule. Superintendent Dr. Adam Ehrman indicated that road conditions would be assessed after the storm, and families would be notified promptly if any schedule adjustments were needed. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted heavy, widespread snow throughout Wednesday, with the highest totals anticipated during the afternoon and evening, especially during the peak evening commute. The NWS warned of potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour of snowfall at times. Chicago Public Schools, which had not announced any closures as of Tuesday, maintains its own set of guidelines for determining school closures due to weather. The district states that its priority is always to keep schools open, recognizing the value of in-person learning and the meals some students rely on. CPS aims to continue classes as long as it is safe for students and staff, taking into consideration potential issues with heating/cooling systems or power outages.





