Chicago-area man arrested in connection with downstate shooting

A Chicago-area man wanted in connection with a downstate shooting was arrested in the suburbs last week.

A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a Bloomington shooting was arrested June 4 in Harvey . Authorities said Dashaun Parks was wanted on a McLean County warrant charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. A Chicago-area man wanted in connection with a downstate shooting was arrested in the suburbs last week after officers tracked him down, authorities said. Dashaun Parks, 24, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. According to the sheriff's office, McLean County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Parks on May 28 on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Central Illinois U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force asked for help from Cook County investigators in locating Parks, who authorities said is from the Chicago area. Investigators learned Parks might be staying at a home in the 200 block of East 149th Street in south suburban Harvey. Officers established surveillance at the residence on Thursday morning. At some point, officers saw a woman leave the home with a man and drive away in a vehicle, authorities said.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of East Sibley Boulevard and identified the passenger as Parks. Further details about the Bloomington shooting that led to the arrest warrant remain unclear.





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