Chicago-area homeowners accuse contractor of taking deposits and abandoning projects

Several suburban homeowners are accusing Peter Valez of PRV 2 Certified LLC of failing to complete home improvement projects after collecting deposits, with victims filing police reports and fraud claims while the contractor disputes the allegations.

Chicago-area homeowners accused contractor Peter Valez of PRV 2 Certified LLC of taking deposits and leaving jobs unfinished. He spoke to the I-Team. Several suburban homeowners are speaking out against a local contractor, accusing him of taking deposits for home improvement projects and either leaving the work unfinished or never starting the jobs at all.

The customers who say they connected with contractor Peter Valez of PRV 2 Certified LLC on the website Nextdoor, have filed police reports and paid new contractors to complete their projects. Valez, whose company is based in Lemont, disputes the claims and blames the customers for the disputes. Tom Orsi of Woodridge said he has been waiting a year to get back a $1,750 deposit for a garage roof replacement that never started.

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"I just feel cheated," Orsi said. "I just want to ask him why he thinks that he can get away with doing this to people. " Orsi recovered $3,300 for materials after filing a fraud claim with his bank. Valez blamed Orsi for scheduling conflicts before admitting there were delays, including what he called weather delays, which led Orsi to demand a refund.

"There is a 500-dollar cancelation fee. He refused to accept it. If you think you owe me anything you have to take me to civil court," Valez said. Orsi filed a report with the Woodridge Police Department, and the police chief confirmed there is an open investigation.

Another Woodridge homeowner, Denise Davern, paid more than $3,000 in deposits in March for a bathroom remodel. She said only a third of the job was completed and that Valez blamed her because he tried to continue working while she was on vacation.

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"Then he ghosted me and then like the days just kept going and I was waiting, you know, like I have a toilet in my hallway, like an inoperable bathroom," Davern said. Valez defended his decision to pause the project.

"I already told you that if you want a vacation in the middle of a remodel, then you are going to be put on hold until we complete this next customer. Okay," he said. In Naperville, Meredith Fockens and her husband, Randall, hired Valez in February for a kitchen remodel and paid a $3,300 down payment.

CPD sergeant appears to die by suicide while on the job at 17th District station"Just pretty quickly after we paid that, every time he would set a date, he would either just not show up or he would call late the night before with an excuse," Meredith Fockens said. Valez blamed the Fockens for not being patient, saying the delays were due to building custom cabinets.

"It's not like we can smack 12 cabinets together overnight or one week. It takes time," Valez said. Naperville police said the case is now a civil matter. In Orland Park, Andree Stanojevic paid Valez $600 in May to install a drain tile.

"He said he would be here Thursday. Friday. Same story never showed up," Stanojevic said. Valez says Stanojevic's dog bit him and that Stanojevic refused to pay his hospital bills.

Stanojevic said the dog did not break Valez's skin, and Valez did not provide documentation of injuries or medical treatment.

"I fired him because the work was wrong, he was wanting to move forward with the wrong work," O'Mahoney said. A village inspection report noted that the "contractor deviated from the village approved plans" and "posts are not properly secured to the piers.

" Valez said an earlier inspection on the job had passed. "He called me and said Peter I want to find another contractor there's a lot of bad reviews about you," Valez said. Valez also disputed three additional complaints from consumers who did not appear on camera. Records show the Illinois Attorney General's office has received five complaints from the consumers featured in the report.

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PRV2 Certified LLC holds an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau for four unanswered complaints, and Illinois Secretary of State records show an involuntary dissolution of the LLC.

"I spoke to about five different police departments, five different detectives. And because of all of this action, we allowed the company to actually close down. And we just opened up one under another name," Valez said. When Jason asked for the name of the new company, Valez replied, "That's not important," and confirmed he would not share it.

No new companies were found listed under Valez's name. Valez added that in some cases, customers have not returned his tools. All the consumers say they found Valez on NextDoor. The NextDoor website has not yet responded to inquiries regarding whether Valez is still operating on its platform.

To help avoid disputes and unfinished projects, the Better Business Bureau recommends homeowners take the following precautions before hiring a contractor:Look up the company's profile on BBB.org to check its rating, read customer reviews, and see how it responds to complaints. Do not rely solely on neighborhood forum recommendations without doing independent background research.

Confirm that the contractor holds the required state and local licenses for the specific type of work and ask for proof of current liability and workers' compensation insurance. Obtain at least three written quotes based on the exact same project specifications so you can fairly compare costs, materials, and timelines. Ask for at least three recent local references and follow up with them about the contractor's communication, budget adherence, and quality of work.

Never allow work to begin without a signed, written contract detailing the exact scope of work, materials, start and completion dates, total cost, and warranty terms. Avoid paying large sums upfront or paying in cash. Arrange a payment schedule tied to specific project milestones and withhold the final payment until all work is completed and meets your satisfaction.

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