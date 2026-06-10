Chicago Area Faces Two-Day 'Enhanced' Severe Weather Threat with Tornadoes, Damaging Winds

An enhanced risk of severe weather covers the entire Chicago region for Thursday following a similarly dangerous Wednesday. Forecasters warn of strong tornadoes, 70 mph wind gusts, large hail, and flooding rains as intense heat and humidity fuel powerful storms near a cold front. The threat should clear Thursday evening, bringing cooler air by Sunday.

A significant severe weather event is poised to impact the Chicago metropolitan region over the next two days, with Wednesday and Thursday both presenting dangerous atmospheric conditions.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Chicago area under an enhanced risk of severe weather for Thursday, and the threat level is already heightened for Wednesday as well. Meteorologists warn that the combination of extreme heat, high humidity, and a potent cold front will create a volatile environment capable of producing strong tornadoes, destructive straight-line winds, large hail, and torrential rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

The NBC 5 Storm Team indicates that while Tuesday will be relatively quiet aside from a few isolated late-evening thunderstorms, conditions deteriorate markedly on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 90s on Wednesday, with heat indices nearing 100 degrees, providing ample energy for storm development. The threat includes supercell thunderstorms, which are the primary producers of tornadoes, and multiple rounds of storms are possible from the afternoon through the evening, some persisting past midnight.

Northern Illinois is at an enhanced risk, while northwest Indiana faces a slight risk but could still experience impacts. On Thursday, the pattern repeats with dangerous squared. After a quiet morning, temperatures and humidity will once again surge into the 90s with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. A strong cold front approaching from the northwest will act as a trigger for severe storms.

The entire Chicago area, including both northern Illinois and northern Indiana, will be under an enhanced risk on Thursday. The primary threats remain strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, large hail, and heavy rain. There is a particular concern for damaging winds to develop out ahead of the main line of storms, increasing the severe weather risk during the afternoon.

The storms are expected to clear out by early evening, bringing an end to the severe weather threat for the week. Following the front, cooler and less humid air will move in, with high temperatures expected to drop back into the 70s by Sunday, offering a much-needed respite and a pleasant start to the next work week.

Residents are urged to stay informed through the NBC 5 Storm Team and to enable weather alerts on their mobile devices via the NBC Chicago app for real-time warnings. The prolonged nature of this severe weather setup, with two consecutive days of enhanced risk, underscores the seriousness of the situation. The atmospheric conditions are highly favorable for not just isolated tornadoes but also widespread wind damage and flooding.

The prolonged heat and humidity leading up to the frontal passage are key ingredients that add instability to the atmosphere. Emergency management officials and the National Weather Service will likely be monitoring the situation closely. The public is advised to have a reliable way to receive weather warnings, to review tornado safety procedures, and to be prepared to seek shelter immediately if warnings are issued.

The risk extends beyond the core of Chicago to its surrounding suburbs and into northwest Indiana, meaning a large population will be affected. After the storms pass, a major cooler air mass will provide relief, but the weekend may not be entirely dry as there is a chance for another round of storms on Saturday evening before the high pressure settles in on Sunday





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Severe Weather Chicago Tornado Storm Flooding Heat Wind Gust Hail NBC 5 Forecast Enhanced Risk Cold Front

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