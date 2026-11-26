AAA says the number of Thanksgiving travelers in Illinois is down slightly from last year, but heavy traffic and crowded transportation hubs marked the day before Thanksgiving across the Chicago area.

The American Automobile Association says the number of Thanksgiving travelers in Illinois is down slightly from last year, but heavy traffic and crowded transportation hubs marked the day before Thanksgiving across the Chicago area.

"It's the holiday season. Things are stressful. We just gotta do what we gotta do," traveler Kelly Sisk said. Many drivers were also confronting higher fuel costs.

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The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Chicago area was $3.84, nearly $1.25 lower than a month ago but 45 cents higher than at the same time last Thanksgiving.