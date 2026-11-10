Chicago-area driving instructor gets 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting student

A St. Charles driving instructor who fled to Europe to avoid trial was sentenced to 30 years in state prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a student.

A 60-year-old driving instructor received a 30-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a student in 2021. St. Charles driving instructor who fled to Europe to avoid trial was sentenced to 30 years in state prison after being convicted ofPaul Bocska, 60, was sentenced late last month in Kane County court.

He was the owner of the Drive Now driving school. Bocska had previously skipped his criminal trial, prompting an international manhunt that ended with his arrest in Hungary and extradition back to Kane County.

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A Kane County jury convicted Bocska in his absence of 16 felony sex crimes stemming from repeated assaults during driving lessons:Four Class 1 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuseAccording to evidence presented by prosecutors, Bocska sexually abused the victim several times in April and May of 2021. Bocska had been hired to teach the victim how to drive through his local business, Drive Now, and used his position as an instructor to commit the abuse.

After charges were filed, Bocska failed to appear in court for his trial. Prosecutors opted to proceed with the trial in his absence, and the jury found him guilty on all 16 felony counts. Following the conviction, investigators discovered Bocska had fled the United States. The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service to find him.

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The DSS Chicago Field Office worked directly with diplomatic teams stationed in Budapest and Amsterdam, as well as law enforcement authorities in Hungary, to track Bocska down, arrest him, and extradite him to Illinois to face sentencing. Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers credited the victim and law enforcement partners for seeing the case through despite the defendant's attempt to run.

Under Illinois law, Bocska must serve at least 85% of the first 24 years of his 30-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He can earn day-for-day good conduct credit on the remaining six years. Bocska will receive credit for 410 days already served in custody and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life under the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

The information in this report came from an official news release and court records provided by the Kane County State’s Attorney's Office.