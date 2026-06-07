Chicago alderperson blasts parents after 7 teens hurt in Bronzeville shootings

A member of the Chicago City Council is calling on a community to step up and take responsibility after seven teens were hurt in separate shootings.

A member of the Chicago City Council is calling on a community to step up and take responsibility after seven teens were hurt in separate shootings.

The shootings both occurred within hours of one another in the Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday night and Sunday morning, and in a letter to her constituents Ald. Pat Dowell criticized parents for not taking accountability for the actions of their children.

While Chicago police did not report that either shooting was related to a recent rise in so-called “teen takeovers” in different parts of the city and suburbs, Dowell cited the behavior at gatherings as evidence that parents need to step up and help to lead their children to better choices.

“We need to ask ourselves as the adults in the community: Where are their parents? Where are the role models? Why are children out at night when, quite honestly, they should be home and in bed? How are we failing our youth?

Parents must be accountable,” she said in the letter. Dowell went on to say businesses that host large gatherings of teens need to help maintain order, and said those that fail to do so should be shuttered.

“The attention our young people seek must be found first in the home. Businesses that are complicit in hosting these events must be held responsible and, if necessary, closed,” she said. The first of the two shootings took place in the 4500 block of South Prairie at approximately 9:39 p.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire, striking four children. Two 13-year-olds, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were wounded in the shooting.

All were hospitalized in good or fair condition. Just after midnight Sunday, three more teens were shot in the 4600 block of South Federal Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago firefighters found two victims at the scene. A third was discovered at an area hospital, police said.

A 19-year-old was shot in the right hand, and another adult was shot in the left shoulder. Both were in good condition, according to police. Chicago lawmakers and activists have been trying to work out ways to ensure large gatherings of teens remain peaceful, with some floating the idea of citing or arresting parents whose children commit acts of violence at such gatherings.





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