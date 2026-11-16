Chicago airports getting back on track Monday after nationwide ground stop last week

O'Hare and Midway airports continue to get back on track Monday after Friday's nationwide ground stop.

O'Hare and Midway airports continue to get back on track Monday after Friday's nationwide ground stop. It's been a hectic couple of days for travelers across the country after Friday's four hours nationwide ground stop led to thousands of cancellations.

Department of Transportation and the FAA said it was a router malfunction that took place during maintenance work at a remote facility in Arkansas. Elementary school remembers 2 girls killed in Amtrak train crash in Western SpringsSome travelers were left stranded and spent the night at hotels or airports as they waited for the next flight out.

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"There's a lot of people, the security lines were really long and a lot of traffic everywhere and there's a heightened sense of anxiety it seems," traveler Muhammad Al Ansari said. The FAA is calling for congress to provide additional funding to upgrade decades old infrastructure. Some lawmakers are calling on a full investigation into Friday's meltdown. Nationwide ground stop causes widespread flight disruptions at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airportsFresno, California killer says 'I'd do it a million times' during sentencing