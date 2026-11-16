Chi Omega Christmas Market is back and ticket options may surprise you

Holiday shopping is back Nov. 19-22. Get ticket prices, hours, preview party details and what to shop at the Chi Omega Christmas Market.

This year's market features a curated list of holiday gifts for all ages, styles and occasions sold by merchants from around the country. The event is open to the public,On Thursday, there's an"Oh What Fun" preview party with single-entry tickets priced at $125.

That includes parking, two beverages and Hors d'oeuvres. On Friday, First Call shopping offers early access from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for $35. After that, general admission tickets are $20. Children 12 and under are free.

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"Guests can explore a wide range of items, including jewelry; home décor for holidays; men’s, women’s, and children’s fashion; football and spirit gear; gourmet items; entertaining essentials; linens; and original art," organizers said. "From timeless classics to new finds, the Chi Omega Christmas Market offers something for everyone on their holiday gift list. Chi Omega alumnae run the market; the fraternity is the world's largest women's fraternal organization.

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In addition to funding scholarships, the Christmas market funds nonprofits focusing on arts, civics, education, health and welfare. This year's beneficiaries include Dallas Children's Advocacy Center; Dallas Theater Center; Equest; Family Gateway; Juliette Fowler Communities; Make-A-Wish North Texas; Readers 2 Leaders; The Senior Source; and Vickery Trading Company. Chi Omega said the 2025 Christmas Market donated $582,200 and that since 1978 the philanthropic event has given more than $12 million to the Dallas community.

First Call Shopping - Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.General Admission - Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.