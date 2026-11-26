The 'Chhota Bheem' creator and 'Black Warrant' publisher on IP, rights and the economics of book adaptations at India's WAVES Film Bazaar.

‘Baahubali,’ ‘RRR’ Tech Chief C.V. Rao, New SMPTE Fellow, on Why Indian Filmmakers Shouldn’t Depend on Overseas FacilitiesStreaming has changed how Indian authors write, and a screen option can pay a writer more than several editions of a book ever will, publishers, producers and creators said during a panel at The session, “From Print to Pixel: The Transmedia Paradigm,” was moderated by journalist Mayank Shekhar.

On stage were Priya Kapoor, editorial director of Roli Books; South African filmmaker Tarina Patel, founder and CEO of Tarina P Productions; Rajiv Chilaka, founder and managing director of Green Gold Animation; Raghav Chandra, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer, novelist and founder director of the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival; and Prakash Magdum, former managing director of the National Film Development Corp. .

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Alanis Morissette Blends Theatrical Sketches, Memoir Talk and Massive Hits in Captivating 'Butterfly With a Machete' Residency: Concert Review 'The Gospel of Christmas' Review: Tyler Perry's Churchy Musical Drama Does a Threadbare Job of Getting Into the Spirit,” “Dongri to Dubai” and “Taj Mahal Foxtrot,” said that since streamers arrived in India, writers have become aware their books can travel beyond the page.