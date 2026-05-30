Chevron Richmond Refinery Approaches Key Pollution Deadline Amid Settlement and Community Tensions

Chevron's Richmond refinery faces a July 2026 deadline to comply with stricter emissions rules under a 2024 settlement, which also includes millions in fines and community funds. Environmental groups demand stronger action, while the company defends its economic role.

Richmond, California - Chevron 's Richmond refinery is approaching a major pollution-rule deadline, while tens of millions of dollars tied to refinery violations are about to be steered into local air-quality and health projects.

But days after environmental justice groups marched to the refinery gates, Richmond advocates say they are still working toward a future without the Bay Area's largest industrial polluters. The 2024 settlement between the Air District and the refinery required Chevron to come into compliance with local emissions regulations by July 21, 2026. The company also had to pay tens of millions of dollars in penalties and contribute to community health improvement programs, as well as implement additional emissions reduction measures.

The agreement stemmed from two separate lawsuits filed by Chevron and the Martinez Refinery Company against the Bay Area Air District over changes to Regulation 6, Rule 5, which further limited particulate matter emissions from refineries. As part of the settlement, Chevron agreed to pay at least $20 million and up to $34 million toward a Community Air Quality Fund.

That money will go toward grants for projects that reduce air pollution, improve community health, and help transition away from fossil fuels. The grant application deadline was May 29, and money is expected to be allocated this fall, according to Air District spokesperson Kristina Chu. Chevron also agreed to pay another $20 million in fines for 678 violations unrelated to Rule 6-5 that occurred before 2024.

The company could also pay up to $83 million in additional penalties if it fails to comply with Rule 6-5 during the four years after entering into the agreement - $17 million annually for violations in the first, second, or third year and $32 million in the fourth. The Air District confirmed that the refinery is currently complying with the settlement and has already implemented measures to reduce particulate matter emissions.

Chevron is also seeking approval to install a wet gas scrubber to remove contaminants from exhaust gas streams. Chevron did not directly respond to questions about whether the company will meet the looming deadline requirements.

However, in a statement, the company emphasized its investments toward reducing emissions and its role in powering the Bay Area, claiming it supports $1 billion of economic activity in Contra Costa County annually. Chevron argued that government interventions have slashed refinery capacity in California, making it clear the state needs a policy framework that encourages investment, not one that drives it away.

According to Chevron and data from the California Energy Commission, state refinery production has dropped by about 18 percent compared to the same time last year. To improve transparency, Chevron has held twice-annual community meetings since October 2024 and released a Community Action Plan that same month. The refinery also operates a fenceline air monitoring program managed by a third party, which collects data at three stations continuously.

Chevron claims this is the most comprehensive program deployed at a Bay Area refinery. The Air District approved the monitoring plan in June 2025 after earlier finding Chevron out of compliance with monitoring requirements. Environmental justice groups remain unconvinced. They argue that Chevron has not done enough to improve health conditions or build trust.

On May 17, 2026, community members marched back from the refinery during the 13th annual Anti-Chevron Day protest. These groups continue to push for a future without the Bay Area's largest industrial polluters, emphasizing the need for stronger action and greater accountability. The Air District maintains its focus on protecting public health and improving air quality through programs that reduce harmful pollution.

Local residents and activists demand more direct benefits from the settlement funds, such as improved healthcare services and stricter monitoring. They point to high rates of asthma and other respiratory illnesses in communities near the refinery as evidence that decades of pollution have taken a toll. The upcoming deadline and the distribution of grants represent a critical juncture for both Chevron and the community.

Whether the company meets the July 2026 requirements and how effectively the community funds are used will likely shape the future of industrial pollution in Richmond for years to come





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