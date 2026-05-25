Cheung Chau’s Bun Festival Celebrates History, Food and Community in a Vibrant Parade

The century‑old Bun Festival on Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Island lit up the streets with lion dances, Chinese opera, and the iconic “Ping On” buns, drawing thousands of visitors and showcasing the island’s deep cultural heritage.

The annual Bun Festival on Cheung Chau Island, a small fishing community off Hong Kong’s coast, returned this weekend with its familiar blend of colour, sound and community spirit.

The celebration, which dates back more than a century, marks the island’s historic appeal for peace and blessings, and this year it unfolded under clear skies on May 24 and 25, 2026. Thousands of visitors streamed through the narrow, winding lanes of Cheung Chau to witness the Piu Sik Parade, a procession that showcases children hoisted high on makeshift platforms, performers in vibrant lion‑dance costumes, and musicians beating traditional drums.

The sight of youngsters being lifted while clutching replica gas‑station price signs sparked smiles and photographs, underscoring the juxtaposition of old customs with contemporary touches. Throughout the streets, the scent of incense mingled with that of freshly baked “Ping On” buns – a signature treat of the festival – as vendors arranged long queues of eager customers waiting for a taste of the sweet, steamed delicacy that symbolizes the wish for a prosperous year.

In addition to the parade, the festival’s cultural programme featured Chinese opera performances on improvised stages set up near the waterfront. The singers, dressed in elaborate silk robes, delivered classic arias that resonated over the bustling crowds, reaffirming the island’s dedication to preserving intangible heritage. The opera, accompanied by traditional Chinese instruments, provided a contrast to the high‑energy lion dances, which were performed by teams in elaborate headpieces that leapt and twirled to the rhythm of beating drums.

The performances were interspersed with moments of reverence at the Bun Tower, a towering structure draped in countless plastic buns that have been stacked in a pyramidal fashion for years. At dawn on May 25, participants climbed the tower to collect the buns in a ceremonial ritual that is believed to bring good fortune to those who receive them.

The tower’s surface, a sea of white, created a striking visual against the blue sky, reinforcing the festival’s theme of abundance and communal sharing. Beyond the spectacle, local residents emphasized the festival’s role as a unifying force for the island’s close‑knit community. Many volunteers, many of whom are lifelong islanders, spent hours preparing the “Ping On” buns, which are traditionally offered to the deity Pak Tai for protection and blessings.

The preparation process, from mixing dough to steaming the buns in large bamboo baskets, is a communal activity that brings together families and neighbours, reinforcing social bonds. The event also provides a modest economic boost, with local businesses reporting increased sales of food, souvenirs and transport services.

As the Bun Festival draws to a close, organizers are already planning the next year’s celebrations, promising new elements while preserving the core traditions that have made Cheung Chau’s event a treasured part of Hong Kong’s cultural calendar





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