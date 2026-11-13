Chester Zoo Save Rare Malay Peacock-Pheasant Chicks With Improvised Care

Chester Zoo successfully hatched two rare Malay peacock-pheasant chicks using creative methods. This conservation effort helps protect the endangered species from extinction in the wild.

Lead keepers at Chester Zoo have successfully ensured the survival of two extremely rare Malay peacock-pheasant chicks, a critical victory for endangered species conservation in Europe. The pair represents the only known members of this threatened species to have hatched in a European zoo during the current year. Their birth highlights the intensive efforts required to maintain genetic diversity within captive populations facing severe threats in their native habitats. The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria ( EAZA) records just fifteen Malay peacock-pheasants in European zoos, underscoring the significance of this double hatch event.

Improvised Care Saves Chilled Hatchling

The survival of the second chick depended on rapid intervention by the zoo's avian team after the mother bird abandoned the nest prematurely. Lead keeper Leanne Lowton discovered the newborn was dangerously cold and responded by creating a makeshift heat source using a rubber glove filled with warm water. This improvised hot-water bottle allowed the keepers to stabilize the chick's temperature during a critical twenty-four-hour period. Lowton administered glucose syrup hourly to provide essential energy while the chick recovered from hypothermia, ensuring it could survive the transition back to its mother.

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Foster Mother Ensures Natural Development

To prevent the chicks from becoming too dependent on humans, the zoo utilized a bronze-tailed peacock-pheasant as a foster mother for incubation duties. This closely related species replaced the biological mother for the first egg after she failed to sit on it initially. The foster mother proved to be an experienced incubator, successfully hatching the egg without human interference during the delicate developmental phase. This strategy ensured the chicks would retain natural pheasant behaviors rather than becoming habituated to human presence, a common risk in captive breeding programs.

Population Crisis Threatens Wild Habitat

The urgency of this breeding success is driven by the precarious status of the Malay peacock-pheasant in its natural environment. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the species as Endangered on its Red List, with wild populations estimated at as few as two thousand five hundred individuals. Extensive habitat loss due to the conversion of forests into agricultural plantations has pushed the species toward extinction. As woodland disappears, remaining groups become increasingly vulnerable to hunting and trapping pressures that further decimate their numbers.

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Conservation Programme Offers Future Hope

The two healthy chicks are now integrated into a broader conservation breeding programme designed to establish an insurance population for the threatened species. The first chick has developed into a robust young male and is scheduled to move into his own dedicated habitat at the zoo this week. The second chick remains under the care of its biological mother, who accepted it immediately after the intervention. This successful rearing demonstrates that even experienced parents may require assistance to ensure offspring survival in complex captive environments.

Striking Features Highlight Species Rarity

Adult male Malay peacock-pheasants are renowned for their striking plumage, featuring speckled brown feathers decorated with iridescent blue spots. Their distinctive call has been described by zoo staff as resembling a Disney villain cackle, adding to the bird's unique profile. Despite their appeal, these birds are rarely kept in captivity compared to other peacock-pheasant species. The successful breeding at Chester Zoo adds valuable genetic diversity to the global captive population, supporting long-term efforts to safeguard the species against habitat destruction in the wild.