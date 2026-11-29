Chester police have identified Yasir Terry-Burke, 24, and Maliyah Bryant, 24, who was five months pregnant, as victims of a targeted shooting on Highland Avenue. Terry-Burke's one-year-old son was unharmed in the vehicle. Detectives are searching for at least one male suspect who fled on foot.

Chester police have identified a man and a pregnant woman who were killed Friday night in what sources say was a targeted shooting. Sources also say detectives are searching for at least one male suspect who ran away from the crime scene on foot.

The victims were identified as Yasir Terry-Burke, 24, and Maliyah Bryant, 24, who was five months pregnant. Sources say Terry-Burke and Bryant were in a relationship. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Fridayon the 600 block of Highland Avenue near Terry-Burke's home, according to sources. Officers found Terry-Burke with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a white vehicle, while Bryant was found unresponsive outside the car.

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The vehicle was riddled with bullets. Sources say Terry-Burke's 1-year-old son was strapped into a car seat in the back of the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not hurt. On Saturday night, only Action News was at the police station gathering more information when cameras captured video of the child. Sources say the 1-year-old boy was reunited with his mother.