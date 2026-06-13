Chester 12‑year‑old's World Cup-inspired jersey design displayed in national art galleries

A 12-year-old from Chester is gaining national attention during the World Cup, not for her skills on the pitch, but for her artwork.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 1:44AMA 12-year-old from Chester is gaining national attention during the World Cup, not for her skills on the pitch, but for her artwork.

Nichols said the opportunity has been meaningful both personally and creatively.

"I'm, like, making a positive impact on my community, and just people will be able to see my jersey around the world, that feels really good," she said. Nichols was chosen from hundreds of students who participated in Design FC, a nonprofit that introduces young people to sports and design as a creative outlet.

As part of a World Cup initiative, the organization partnered with 37 nonprofits worldwide, each selecting one young designer to create a jersey representing themselves and their country.

"They each went through the design process and they each created a jersey. We manufactured these jerseys, shipped them around the world," said Oliver Steinglass of Design FC.

"Ava was the obvious choice for us, just given her engagement with the program, her talent. " Nichols spent two months developing her design, which features American monuments, a bald eagle and even Exit 6 off Route 320 - a nod to her roots in Chester. Her jersey, along with 37 others, is currently on display in a New York art gallery and will soon travel to Los Angeles.





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