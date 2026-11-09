Chessington World of Adventures Evacuated After Threat on November 8

Chessington World of Adventures and its hotel in Surrey were evacuated on Sunday 8 November following a threat. Police confirmed no security issues were found, ending a day of closure for the theme park and nearby roads in southwest London.

Chessington World of Adventures and its on-site hotel in Surrey were forced to evacuate and close on Sunday 8 November after a threat was issued against the location. Police and emergency crews arrived rapidly at the southwest London site, prompting the immediate shutdown of operations. The Met Police confirmed that following a thorough search, no security issues were identified and there was no wider risk to the public. This conclusion allows the resort to resume normal operations while assisting affected visitors with ticket refunds or transfers.

Security Assessment Confirmed No Risk

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated that the force was aware of a threat made on the morning of Sunday 8 November against the theme park in Chessington. After assessing the matter, authorities determined that no security issues had been identified. The police emphasized that this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public. They urged people not to speculate regarding the reasons for the closure while the investigation was ongoing. No confirmed injuries or arrests were reported during the incident at the park.

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Visitors Diverted To Legoland Windsor

Chessington World of Adventures informed customers that tickets purchased for the day could be used at Legoland in Windsor. Alternatively, guests were advised to contact the customer services team after 2pm on Sunday 8 November to arrange other options. The resort issued an apology on social media for any inconvenience caused, stating they would provide a further update as soon as possible. Staff members at the gate did not initially reveal the specific reason for the closure to customers. Observers noted that police and paramedics were both present on the scene during the evacuation process.

Road Closures And Police Presence

The nearby road, A243 Leatherhead Rd, was closed in both directions between B280 Fairoak Lane and Barwell Business Park. This closure was implemented to allow emergency vehicles and police units safe access to the evacuated Chessington World of Adventures site. Social media users reported seeing closed gates and police officers securing the perimeter of the theme park. The presence of emergency services was significant, indicating the seriousness with which authorities treated the initial threat. The London Fire Brigade was also involved in the response to the situation.

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Context Of Recent European Threats

This incident occurs against a backdrop of chaos across Europe this week after bomb threats were made to various targets. Threats were also sent to newsrooms including Sky News, the Irish national broadcaster RTE, and Bulgarian media station Nova TV. An email sent to RTE warned that the current chaos was only the beginning and that the clock is ticking. Tens of flights, including those traveling from Britain, were disrupted after similar threats were made towards them. A Ryanair jet traveling from London to Bulgaria was among the aircraft targeted by these threats.

Future Steps And Ongoing Investigations

The Met Police urged the public and media to avoid speculation while the matter is formally assessed. Chessington World of Adventures and the London Fire Brigade were contacted for further comment regarding the security protocols in place. European authorities are currently scrambling to identify the sources of the threats as flights continued to get disrupted. Multiple planes had to be escorted by fighter jets as they were diverted across the continent. On-the-ground bomb squads raced to inspect aircraft as they landed in various countries.