Reading into the matchup, the fourth-year head coach is preparing for anything the Cowboys might throw his way.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAfter the news was released that WR Omarion Miller will be out for the Sun Devils this Saturday, questions about ASU's offensive production started to brew.on Friday morning, Dillingham said that in Omarion Miller's absence, he expects Oklahoma State to double-team top ASU WR Reed Harris.

He would go on to say that he is excited to see ASU's other receivers step up, such as redshirt junior Derek Eusebio and sophomore Raiden Vines-Bright. If the Cowboys do decide to go this way, this won't be the first time that ASU has run into their top receiver being blanketed. Against BYU on Halloween, true freshman QB Jake Fette's first start, the Cougars put a safety on top of Harris at all times.

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The Boston College transfer would finish with one catch for four yards. Who would step up? Derek Eusebio brought down seven catches for 48 yards, while Vines-Bright had one catch for 20 yards. While they may not be in the headlines, Eusebio and Vines-Bright have delivered big-time plays throughout the 2026 ASU season.

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Just last week, Eusebio successfully delivered on a WR double pass, throwing down to TE Anthony Miller for a 28-yard gain to put ASU inside the five-yard line. Fans may also remember his first breakout with the Devils, posting a 64-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in 2024. For Raiden Vines-Bright, he had the highlight of the day in a tough loss in Lubbock, scoring a 74-yard touchdown vs. the Red Raiders in October.

On just 10 catches this year, the sophomore is averaging 12.9 yards per reception, showing his big-play ability despite the sample size. With Harris and Miller likely pro-bound this spring, ASU's offensive setup vs. Oklahoma State could be a good glimpse into the future of the Sun Devils' receiver room. At the end of the day, it may not be the passing game that helps the Sun Devils in Saturday's contest.

Behind the successful option duo of QB Jake Fette and fellow true freshman RB Cardae Mack, Arizona State will need to run the ball effectively to have a chance vs. the Cowboys. Oklahoma State is 12th in rush defense in the Big 12, allowing 153.6 yards per game. Just one of five Big 12 teams over the 150-yard mark.

Additionally, running the ball and slowing the game down will help ASU dictate the tempo, facing a high-octane Oklahoma State offense that can run up the score when given the chance. Will Miller's absence play that much of a factor? ASU will forge on with him this Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8:15 p.m. MST on ESPN.

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Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.