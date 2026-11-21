Chess.com’s game library just got a lot bigger.

AI changed the game at Chess.com, helping it expand to 11 other classics this year. ﻿is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI.

, a gambling-free poker site, earlier this year, the company is now adding 10 more games: backgammon, checkers, go, hearts, mahjong, shogi, sudoku, solitaire, xiangqi, and a “Our cofounders have had many people come up to them and say, ‘Hey, I run a mahjong night on Wednesdays’ or ‘I go to this local bar in Chicago with like five people, and we love playing go, but we lack a Chess.com,’” chief growth officer Albert Cheng says in an interview with.

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“The way that Chess.com has grown this community of almost 300 million members has not really happened for a lot of these other types of classic games. ” Classic Games is aimed at filling that gap. Some of the new games, like shoji or xiangqi, are strategy games similar to chess while others are further afield, like sudoku, solitaire, and.

The Classic team chose the new games through “a mix of community feedback, market research, and then just our own confidence in our ability to serve that game well,” Cheng says. It’s focused on classics that “have some sort of lifelong journey of learning and a community. ”Classic Games will feel familiar if you’ve ever played a match on Chess.com. Each game has lessons, leaderboards, and a rating system.

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Multiplayer games like checkers or mahjong have options for matches against other players or bots, and they use the same bot characters that Chess.com has. Not all of the games have the same play modes —and mahjong have puzzles like chess, while sudoku has a set of daily grids and solitaire has daily deals.

The expansion hasn’t put Chess.com itself on the back burner, according to Cheng. If anything, it’s never been better.

“Chess is more and more so in the public zeitgeist than I’ve ever seen it, frankly, during my time here,” Cheng says. “Our daily active users are higher than they’ve ever been during the company’s history. ” He declined to share exactly how many daily users Chess.com currently has but said the site is “doing amazingly well. ” So, while the company is expanding beyond its domain name, chess remains its primary focus.

“The amount of folks that are fully dedicated toward building new games is less than 1 percent of the company,” according to Cheng. AI played a key role in helping Chess.com launch 11 new games in a matter of months with a team of only a few people. Earlier this year, Cheng told, mainly for coding tasks. He says they used “almost entirely the same approach” for Classic, with AI helping to speed up the coding process again.

“Because these games are built on top of the Chess.com code base and design system and bot characters and rating systems, it’s a huge advantage and allows us to move very quickly alongside AI to bring these types of games to market with a very small team,” Cheng says. “As we create more and more games, the adjacent games that can be created to it just happen much faster because the infrastructure is there, as opposed to standing everything up from scratch.

” AI wasn’t used for Classic Games’ art and design, Cheng says.

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“The look and feel of it is very carefully crafted by humans, and we’re proud of that,” he says. “The truth is, it really is a blend. It’s a small team of really talented folks that have good product and design judgment, and they’re leveraging AI. ”Chess.com’s comfort with AI may come from the fact that human chess players have now spent decades playing and learning alongside machines.

“We are fortunate in some ways that AI and chess have been intermixed for 30-ish years,” Cheng says, calling back to Garry Kasparov’s 1996 chess match against IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer. “Even before the company was founded 20 years ago, the idea that AI was super powerful at the game of chess was embedded in how the cofounders thought about the company. ”.

Cheng says that while Chess.com may be using AI to “accelerate” coding tasks, the creative side of things has become more important.

“On the art and the design side, the ratios are shifting a decent amount, where we’re hiring more of those folks,” he says, adding that the company has “shipped a lot more major features in Chess.com than in previous years” using what they’ve learned from Classic Games’ faster development process. Chess.com might not be done growing its library of games, either. Cheng said it will likely expand to “a lot more” games in the future.

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