Raneem Elkhalidi appeals to UK authorities after her son Ibrahim was abducted by his father Hamzah Faraj from a Cheshire school and taken to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Raneem Elkhalidi faces a devastating Christmas without her ten-year-old son, Ibrahim, who was abducted from his primary school in Cheshire and taken to Saudi Arabia four years ago. The mother of the child is launching a renewed public campaign to secure his return, directly appealing to UK authorities for intervention in a case that has left her family in perpetual mourning. On the fourth anniversary of the disappearance, she is calling for immediate diplomatic action to resolve the international custody dispute and bring the boy back to his native United Kingdom.

Abduction Details and Security Failures

Raneem Elkhalidi, aged twenty-eight, was last seen with her son on Friday, November 11, 2022, when she dropped him off at school in Cheshire. She recalls a distracted morning where she instructed the teacher that Ibrahim's father, Hamzah Faraj, would be collecting the boy. The child left school happily with friends, unaware that this would be the final time his mother held him. When Ibrahim failed to appear at school on Monday, November 13, alarms were raised, and Raneem rushed to the father's home, only to find the flat completely empty.

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Despite Raneem holding the child's British passport, law enforcement officials initially assured her that Ibrahim could not have left the country. They claimed the absence of the travel document made international travel impossible. However, it later emerged that Hamzah Faraj had successfully applied for a new passport for his son through Saudi Arabian authorities. The pair subsequently flew out of Manchester Airport over that same weekend, leaving Raneem with no means to locate them or stop the abduction.

Stakeholder Positions and Official Responses

Raneem Elkhalidi has directed her appeals toward Prime Minister Andy Burnham, urging the government to prioritize the safe return of a British citizen. She has highlighted that Ibrahim is a British-born child who only speaks English and is completely isolated in Saudi Arabia. The mother has organized a campaign featuring letters from Ibrahim's former school friends addressed to King Charles, hoping to draw high-level attention to the boy's plight and the urgency of the situation.

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Since the abduction, Raneem has faced significant bureaucratic resistance when attempting to seek help. She contacted the police, the British embassy, and her local Member of Parliament, but was repeatedly told that the matter was not considered urgent because the child was with his father. She attempted to engage with diplomatic channels in both the UK and Saudi Arabia, describing her efforts as being stonewalled by officials who failed to grasp the severity of the emergency.

Career Change and Ongoing Emotional Impact

In a poignant tribute to her son, Raneem Elkhalidi has fundamentally altered her professional life to cope with the trauma. Ibrahim was an avid animal lover who enjoyed his two Pug dogs, a cat, and a rabbit while growing up in Cheshire. To maintain a connection to her son, Raneem quit her job as a chef and now works full-time as a dog walker. She states that being around animals helps her feel closer to Ibrahim and honors the memories of the happy, lively boy he was before his disappearance.

The emotional toll on Raneem is severe and unrelenting. She describes waking up every morning sobbing and calling out for her son, dreaming of hugging him only to wake alone. She has purchased a Christmas gift every year since 2022, with the hope that he might one day be home to open it. The isolation is compounded by the fact that she does not know his exact location within Saudi Arabia or if he is still living with his father, leaving her in a state of perpetual uncertainty.

Detailed History of the Family Dispute

Raneem and Hamzah Faraj met as teenagers and welcomed their first child when they were both eighteen. Although Raneem was a young mother, she expressed deep joy and adoration for Ibrahim, describing him as a typical British boy who loved his friends, cars, and animals. The couple separated in 2020 due to an unhappy marriage, and the courts established a shared custody arrangement. The initial orders included specific restrictions to prevent Hamzah from taking the child out of the country without consent.

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Before the abduction, Raneem had expressed serious concerns that Hamzah might attempt to take Ibrahim internationally. She warned the courts, social services, and the embassy about her fears, but these warnings were dismissed because she possessed the child's passport. The failure of these institutions to act on her explicit warnings has left her feeling helpless and deeply betrayed by the systems designed to protect vulnerable children.

Current Campaign Goals and Future Outlook

As the fourth anniversary of the abduction approaches, Raneem Elkhalidi is intensifying her efforts to bring Ibrahim home. She is utilizing social media to spread awareness, although she notes that she was previously blocked on platforms after commenting on a post she believed was related to her son. She emphasizes the danger and confusion Ibrahim faces in a strange country with a different culture and language barrier.

The core objective of Raneem's current campaign is to force a re-evaluation of the case by high-ranking political figures like Prime Minister Andy Burnham. She aims to demonstrate that the initial security failures were catastrophic and that the current inaction is causing ongoing harm to a British child. The campaign serves as a desperate plea for international cooperation to resolve the custody dispute and reunite the mother and son who have been separated for over a thousand days.