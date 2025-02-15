Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Choosing Self-Love Over Dating

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke is prioritizing her well-being and self-discovery after her divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence. She reveals her decision to abstain from dating, focusing on healing and personal growth instead.

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke is candidly discussing her journey through love and life after divorce. On a recent episode of iHeartRadio's 'I Do, Part 2' podcast, Burke delved into her past relationship with actor Matthew Lawrence , her decision to end their marriage, and the significant changes she's embraced since then. Burke revealed that she's currently uninterested in dating, choosing to prioritize her own well-being and contentment within her home.

When questioned about the duration of her last date, she affirmed it had been over 365 days, expressing zero inclination to pursue new romantic connections at this time. Burke admitted that she's approaching this period of her life with a sense of clarity, stating that while she still finds men attractive, she recognizes that attraction doesn't automatically warrant a romantic pursuit. She acknowledges that her past decisions, particularly her desire to get married, were driven more by societal expectations and a yearning for external validation rather than a genuine, self-loving foundation. Lawrence and Burke initially dated for a year from 2007 to 2008 before rekindling their romance almost a decade later in February 2017. They eventually tied the knot in May 2019, but their marriage lasted only three years before Burke filed for divorce in February 2022. Reflecting on her marriage, Burke admitted that her initial motivation stemmed from a desire to fulfill the societal norm of marriage, rather than a strong, personal connection. She now understands that the conventional timeline for relationships and marriage doesn't apply to everyone and that personal fulfillment should come from within. Burke's journey has led her to prioritize self-discovery and healing. One significant decision she made after the divorce was to embrace celibacy, a choice she publicly shared on Instagram in August 2024. She explained that she tends to fall in love quickly, a pattern that hasn't always served her well in past relationships. She's now focusing on cultivating a deeper understanding of herself and her needs before engaging in any new intimate connections. Burke emphasizes that true fulfillment comes from within and that seeking happiness externally, through relationships or material possessions, is ultimately unfulfilling





