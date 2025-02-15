Cheryl Burke on Divorce and Celibacy: 'I Am Perfectly Content in This Home'

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke opens up about her decision to prioritize self-love and her journey to becoming celibate after her divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke is candidly discussing her romantic life and the changes she's made since her divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence . In a recent episode of iHeartRadio's 'I Do, Part 2' podcast, Burke reflected on her marriage and its eventual dissolution, highlighting the personal growth she's experienced since. When asked about her dating status, Burke stated unequivocally that she's not dating and has no intention of doing so at the moment.

She expressed contentment in her own company, stating, 'I am perfectly content in this home, with these four walls. I never have to leave.' She confirmed that it's been over 365 days since her last date, adding that she has 'zero interest' in meeting anyone at present.Burke admitted to wearing 'blinders' and acknowledging that while she still finds men attractive, she recognizes that physical attraction doesn't equate to deserving her affection. Lawrence and Burke's relationship had its share of twists and turns. They initially dated from 2007 to 2008 before rekindling their romance almost a decade later in February 2017. The couple married in May 2019, but after three years, Burke filed for divorce in February 2022. Looking back on her decision to marry, Burke confessed that it stemmed from a desire to conform to societal expectations rather than genuine love. She explained, 'It's like, it's the conventional way, right? It's what society expects from you. But it doesn't have to be in any order or at any time — amen — or does it ever have to happen, period?' Burke's journey of self-discovery has led her to prioritize her own well-being. She acknowledges that seeking external validation through relationships was a futile attempt to fill an internal void. 'No one is going to fill your cup up. Shopping's not going to fill your cup up. You are,' she emphasized. Burke's commitment to self-love extends to her sexual choices. In an August 2024 Instagram reel, she revealed that she's been celibate for three years. She confessed to falling in love quickly, which she recognizes isn't always healthy, particularly when it comes to intimacy. Burke shared that past intimate experiences often led to her becoming consumed by the fantasy of the person, which ultimately proved damaging because it wasn't based on reality. She stated, 'The only thing that was real with whatever happened physically that you allowed for it to happen.' Burke's decision to prioritize her own emotional and spiritual well-being is a testament to her growth and self-awareness





