Cheryl Burke Embraces Solo Life After Divorce, Prioritizes Self-Love Over Romance

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke opens up about her post-divorce journey, focusing on self-discovery and prioritizing her well-being.

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke is candidly discussing her journey after divorce. During a recent episode of iHeartRadio's 'I Do, Part 2' podcast, Burke reflected on her relationship and subsequent divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence , outlining the significant life changes she's embraced since the marriage ended. Burke stated her current focus is on personal growth and contented solitude. She expressed, 'I'm not dating, and I'm choosing not to date.

Like, forget the marriage. How about just meeting somebody? I'm like, ‘I am perfectly content in this home, with these four walls. I never have to leave.’' When questioned about the duration of her last date, Burke confirmed it had been 'over 365 days,' adding that she harbors 'zero interest' in pursuing romantic connections at present. She acknowledged feeling as though she's wearing 'blinders' and, while she still finds men attractive, she recognizes that 'being attractive doesn't necessarily mean… that they deserve' her. Burke and Lawrence initially dated from 2007 to 2008 before reuniting almost a decade later in February 2017. They tied the knot in May 2019, but after three years, Burke filed for divorce in February 2022.Burke candidly shared that her desire to marry stemmed from a societal pressure to conform to a specific timeline for marriage and family. She explained, 'It's like, it's the conventional way, right? It's what society expects from you. But it doesn't have to be in any order or at any time — amen — or does it ever have to happen, period?' Looking back, she realizes her decision to marry had more to do with her own insecurities and a yearning for external validation rather than genuine love for her partner. Burke emphasized, 'No one is going to fill your cup up. Shopping's not going to fill your cup up. You are,' stating that self-love and internal healing are paramount. Following her divorce, Burke made the conscious decision to embrace celibacy for three years, a choice she openly shared in an August 2024 Instagram reel. She confessed to falling in love quickly, which she recognizes can be detrimental in intimate relationships, admitting it's something she's actively working through





