Chery's Tiggo 4 Competes in UK Small SUV Segment with Nissan and Renault

Chery, China's third-largest carmaker, has entered the UK's small SUV segment with its Tiggo 4 CSH (Super Hybrid) model. The new compact SUV aims to gain market share against brands like Nissan and Renault. Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands have been successful in Europe, with one 'OJ' model selling every 83 seconds in Britain.

Chery - China's third-largest carmaker - has entered the UK's most competitive segment: the small SUV arena. Its new Tiggo 4 CSH (Super Hybrid) is a compact SUV made under Chery 's own brand and is Chery 's fourth model in the UK.

Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands have seen huge success already, with one 'OJ' model selling every 83 seconds in Britain. While you'd perhaps expect Chery's smallest model to arrive first, the 4 follows its bigger 7, 8 and 9 SUV siblings. The 7, 8 and 9 have already proven Chery's own brand is fruitful: In its first seven months since launching in the UK, Chery sold over 13,500 cars. It now holds 1.19 per cent market share.

The Tiggo 4 then aims to inject some accelerator juice into those sales, as its aggressive pricing and well-stocked features list make it a competitor in a fierce segment. Freda Lewis-Stempel drove the 4 SUV on its UK launch to see if its cut-price package is appealing enough to snatch sales away from brands like Nissan, Renault and MG.

Chery's fourth UK model is here: The Tiggo 4 is a very cheap B-segment SUV to take on the likes of the Nissan Juke and MG Z





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chery Small SUV UK Tiggo 4 Competition Market Share

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Skoda Epiq Is Europe’s Big Small Electric SUVSkoda’s entry-level EV keeps the footprint small, but its trunk, range, and clever packaging make it look more useful than you think.

Read more »

Nissan pourrait vendre des VÉ de fabrication chinoise ici | Actualités automobileNissan ne ferme pas la porte à l'idée de vendre des véhicules électriques de fabrication chinoise au Canada.

Read more »

Exclusive write-up: Volvo's Mid-sized Electric SUV, EX60, Hits the Right NotesThe article discusses Volvo's new electric SUV, the EX60, its unique features including a range of up to 500 miles, a new SPA3 platform, and a minimalist interior. It also highlights the car's competitive pricing and the potential it holds as Volvo aims to regain its position in the EV market.

Read more »

Chery's Tiggo 4 Competes in UK Small SUV Segment with Nissan and RenaultChery, China's third-largest carmaker, has entered the UK's small SUV segment with its Tiggo 4 CSH (Super Hybrid) model. The new compact SUV aims to gain market share against brands like Nissan and Renault. Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands have been successful in Europe, with one 'OJ' model selling every 83 seconds in Britain.

Read more »