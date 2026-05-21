Chery's Tiggo 4 Competes in UK Small SUV Segment with Nissan and Renault

Chery, China's third-largest carmaker, has entered the UK's small SUV segment with its Tiggo 4 CSH (Super Hybrid) model. The new compact SUV aims to gain market share against brands like Nissan and Renault. Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands have been successful in Europe, with one 'OJ' model selling every 83 seconds in Britain.

Chery - China's third-largest carmaker - has entered the UK's most competitive segment: the small SUV arena. Its new Tiggo 4 CSH (Super Hybrid) is a compact SUV made under Chery 's own brand and is Chery 's fourth model in the UK.

Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands have seen huge success already, with one 'OJ' model selling every 83 seconds in Britain. While you'd perhaps expect Chery's smallest model to arrive first, the 4 follows its bigger 7, 8 and 9 SUV siblings. The 7, 8 and 9 have already proven Chery's own brand is fruitful: In its first seven months since launching in the UK, Chery sold over 13,500 cars. It now holds 1.19 per cent market share.

The Tiggo 4 then aims to inject some accelerator juice into those sales, as its aggressive pricing and well-stocked features list make it a competitor in a fierce segment. Freda Lewis-Stempel drove the 4 SUV on its UK launch to see if its cut-price package is appealing enough to snatch sales away from brands like Nissan, Renault and MG.

Chery's fourth UK model is here: The Tiggo 4 is a very cheap B-segment SUV to take on the likes of the Nissan Juke and MG Z





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Chery Small SUV UK Tiggo 4 Competition Market Share

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