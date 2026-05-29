Chery-Backed Brand Wants To Invade Japan With An Electric Kei Car

The electric micro-hatchback follows the example of the BYD Racco, targeting Japan's smallest vehicle segment

The first model lands in H2 2027 with modern styling.is a Chinese brand with an impressive global expansions over the past years, and since the world keeps buying, the sky’s the limit.

The company has now set its sights on Japan’s kei car segment, participating in a newly established joint venture focused on EVs. Singapore-based firm EMT is a multi-party alliance splitting equity between Chinese automakers Chery Automobile and Jiangsu Yueda Automobile Group, Japanese retail company Autobacs Seven, Chinese battery maker Gotion, andindustrial painting firm Anest Iwata. The joint venture will operate under the Emta brand, which is short for Easy, Made To All.

, Emta’s management team includes people with experience at Honda, Mazda, and Nissan. The CEO is He Xiaoqing, whose background includes executive roles at Changan Ford, SAIC, and Chery. The first model will be the Emta #01, a tiny electric hatchback scheduled to debut in production form in the second half of 2027. The EV adopts a boxy silhouette, clean surfacing, and a face reminiscent ofwith modern LEDs integrated within a covered grille.

It also has rear sliding doors, allowing easier access to the cabin. The Emta #01 measures 3.4 m long, which is similar to Chinese microcars like the Chery QQ Ice Cream. Technical specifications remain under wraps, but the model will ride on Chery underpinnings, likely fitted with a Gotion battery pack. It is also expected to offer the latest infotainment and connectivity tech, along with Level 2 ADAS.

Production of the EV is scheduled to take place in China, with Autobacs Seven being responsible for sales in Japan. Emta wants to offer it at an affordable price tag, comparable to ICE-powered kei cars. When it arrives next year, the Emta #1 will be the second kei car of Chinese originby 2029. The official teaser suggests that those will be a small hatchback, a small crossover, and a minivan.

The long-term goal is to establish a Japanese factory after 2030 if sales targets are met. China’s Gadget Police Found Something Else To Ban From CarsMazda’s Cheapest New Car Has RWD And A Manual For $8,500The Toyota Yaris That Looks Like A Classic Jaguar Just Got A 2026 Refresh





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